Web 3.0 Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast -2030
Key Companies Covered in Web 3.0 Market are IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Coinbase (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Cloud (China), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Chainanlysis (US), Ripple Labs (US), Consensys (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2023 ) The global Web 3.0 Market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period. Web 3.0 signifies a profound shift toward a more decentralized and democratic Internet ecosystem. It has emerged as a prominent buzzword, reflecting the growing interest in restructuring online interactions. Unlike the current internet, Web 3.0 envisions a landscape where power and control are distributed among users through technologies such as blockchain and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This concept fosters greater individual agency and ownership of digital assets, challenging traditional centralized models. As Web 3.0 continues to gain traction, it promises to reshape online interactions, enabling a more equitable and user-centric internet experience.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195663542
Decentralized applications to account for the largest market during the forecast period.
Based on the application layer, the decentralized applications are anticipated to hold for largest market during the forecast period. Decentralized application (DApps) emphasize their foundation on decentralized networks and the role of blockchain, with Ethereum being a notable platform for DApp development. This technology allows for secure and transparent data processing and transaction execution.
Blockchain protocol to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the protocol layer, the blockchain protocol is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain protocols use cryptographic techniques to create decentralized, tamper-proof ledgers, with consensus mechanisms such as PoW or PoS for validation. This technology ensures data immutability and transparency, supporting applications such as cryptocurrencies and smart contracts. Blockchain's decentralized nature enhances trust and security, making it a key component of Web 3.0's technical infrastructure.
Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195663542
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Web 3.0 holds transformative potential for the Asia-Pacific region. Its decentralized, AI-driven features offer financial inclusion through blockchain and DeFi. In the supply chain, it enhances transparency and safety. Additionally, user-generated content and advanced tech can personalize digital experiences. However, regulatory and cybersecurity challenges must be addressed. As the Asia-Pacific adapts to these innovations, Web 3.0 is set to drive economic growth and innovation across sectors.
Major vendors in the global Web 3.0 market are IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Coinbase (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Cloud (China), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Chainanlysis (US), Ripple Labs (US), Consensys (US), Gemini (US), Binance (Malta), Ocean Protocol Foundation (Singapore), Helium Foundation (US), KUSAMA (Switzerland), Crypto.com (Singapore), Biconomy (Singapore), MakerDAO (US), Chainlink (Cayman Island), Web3 Foundation (Switzerland), HighStreet (US), PARFIN (UK), Ava Labs (US), Pinata (US), Covalent (Canada), Polygon Technology (Cayman Islands), Alchemy Insights (US), Decentraland (China), DAOstack (Israel), Kadena LLC (US), Sapien (US), Storj (US), and Brave (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195663542
Decentralized applications to account for the largest market during the forecast period.
Based on the application layer, the decentralized applications are anticipated to hold for largest market during the forecast period. Decentralized application (DApps) emphasize their foundation on decentralized networks and the role of blockchain, with Ethereum being a notable platform for DApp development. This technology allows for secure and transparent data processing and transaction execution.
Blockchain protocol to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the protocol layer, the blockchain protocol is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain protocols use cryptographic techniques to create decentralized, tamper-proof ledgers, with consensus mechanisms such as PoW or PoS for validation. This technology ensures data immutability and transparency, supporting applications such as cryptocurrencies and smart contracts. Blockchain's decentralized nature enhances trust and security, making it a key component of Web 3.0's technical infrastructure.
Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195663542
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Web 3.0 holds transformative potential for the Asia-Pacific region. Its decentralized, AI-driven features offer financial inclusion through blockchain and DeFi. In the supply chain, it enhances transparency and safety. Additionally, user-generated content and advanced tech can personalize digital experiences. However, regulatory and cybersecurity challenges must be addressed. As the Asia-Pacific adapts to these innovations, Web 3.0 is set to drive economic growth and innovation across sectors.
Major vendors in the global Web 3.0 market are IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Coinbase (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Cloud (China), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Chainanlysis (US), Ripple Labs (US), Consensys (US), Gemini (US), Binance (Malta), Ocean Protocol Foundation (Singapore), Helium Foundation (US), KUSAMA (Switzerland), Crypto.com (Singapore), Biconomy (Singapore), MakerDAO (US), Chainlink (Cayman Island), Web3 Foundation (Switzerland), HighStreet (US), PARFIN (UK), Ava Labs (US), Pinata (US), Covalent (Canada), Polygon Technology (Cayman Islands), Alchemy Insights (US), Decentraland (China), DAOstack (Israel), Kadena LLC (US), Sapien (US), Storj (US), and Brave (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results