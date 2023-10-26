Bispecific Antibodies Market to reach USD 0.89 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 7.39 percent (2023-2029)
Global Bispecific Antibodies Market size was valued at USD 0.54 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 0.89 billion by 2029, at CAGR of 7.39%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 26, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Bispecific Antibodies Market” was valued at USD 0.54 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 0.89 Bn by 2029.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the End-User, Distribution channel, indication, Drug Type and Region. First, the market overview describes the market trends, key market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Bispecific Antibodies Market. The SWOT analysis of the major market players, which included their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, was also included in the research to provide a thorough knowledge of the market dynamics.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Dynamics
The growth of bispecific antibodies in clinical trials is attracting significant investment from pharmaceutical companies and venture capitalists alike. Promising results from initial clinical trials are fuelling partnerships, collaborations and licensing agreements, further supporting the growth of the global bispecific antibody market. In the last decade, there has been a significant increase in clinical trials dedicated to the development of powerful and high-tech bispecifics.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Regional Insights
The global market for bispecific antibodies is dominated by the North American region. The US is the biggest market in North America for these antibodies, making up a huge chunk of the overall market. After North America, Europe has the second greatest market share for bispecific antibody production.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Segmentation
By Indication
Autoimmune Diseases
Oncology
By End User
Hospitals
Speciality Clinics
Homecare
By Drug Type
Blinatumomab
Catumaxomab
Duligotumab
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Key Players include:
Hoffmann-La Rocha Ltd.,
GenScript Inc.,
Sino Biological LLC,
Creative-Biologics Inc.,
