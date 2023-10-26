Chaos Engineering Tools Market 2023 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications to 2030
Modern IT systems have become highly complex, often involving microservices, containers, and cloud-based infrastructure.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 26, 2023 ) The global Chaos Engineering Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period. Modern IT systems have become highly complex, often involving microservices, containers, and cloud-based infrastructure. Chaos engineering tools are essential for testing and improving the resilience of these systems, which is expected to create demand during the forecasted period.
By component, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Chaos engineering is a relatively new discipline, and many organizations are still in the early stages of adopting it. As a result, there is a strong demand for professional services in the chaos engineering tools market. As organizations adopt chaos engineering practices, they often encounter hurdles related to strategy development, tool selection, implementation, and result interpretation. Professional services in this context offer invaluable guidance and expertise to help businesses tailor chaos engineering to their specific needs and goals. These services can assist in designing controlled experiments, identifying potential points of failure, and providing a structured framework for assessing and improving system resilience.
By deployment mode, the public cloud segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.
The adoption of chaos engineering tools on public cloud platforms has seen remarkable growth, driven by cloud providers' scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. For instance, Netflix, a pioneer in chaos engineering, utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its experiments, taking advantage of AWS's extensive global infrastructure to test system resilience. By leveraging the scalability and ease of deployment that public clouds offer, organizations can proactively identify vulnerabilities, improve incident response strategies, and ensure their services remain robust despite unexpected disruptions. This adoption trend aligns with the growing significance of public cloud environments in the chaos engineering environment, facilitating the continued evolution of these crucial practices.
By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's leading ICT companies, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu. These companies are investing heavily in chaos engineering tools to improve the reliability and resilience of their systems. The Asia Pacific governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of digital transformation. For instance, Singapore’s “Smart Nation” and South Korea's “Digital New Deal” emphasize digital transformation, providing fertile ground for chaos engineering adoption. Technological trends, such as microservices, AI, ML, and DevOps, are also driving the adoption of chaos engineering tools in the Asia Pacific region. Chaos engineering tools can be used to test microservices-based applications and ensure they are reliable and resilient. AI and ML can be used to develop more sophisticated chaos engineering tools.
Some of the key players operating in the chaos engineering tools market are – Microsoft (US), AWS (US), OpenText (US), Virtusa (US), Tricentis (US), Harness (US), Nagarro (Germany), PagerDuty (US), Cavission Systems (US), and Gremlin (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
