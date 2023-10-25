Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Mirror City, New Juvenile Fiction by David D. Bernstein
Mirror City
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 25, 2023 ) Denver, CO and New York, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce a new children’s book by David D. Bernstein, author of an award-winning middle grade trilogy and the recipient of five Editor’s Choice awards. His newest book, Mirror City, is based on David’s experiences working with children with emotional problems.
In Mirror City, James is a little boy with anger issues. He is always mad at his family—and at most everything else. One day he is sent to his room as punishment, which makes him mad, but he has no idea that an amazing adventure is about to begin. He discovers that his bedroom mirror is a portal to a parallel universe, where everything is the opposite of how he is feeling—a place he can visit any time he needs help managing his emotions.
Many people face anger issues, but what if there was a way to overcome this problem—by using everyday objects like mirrors to journey between worlds? Mirror City is a fantastic journey that is not only fun to read but therapeutic as well.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MirrorCity.
At 24 pages, Mirror City is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the children’s book category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6270-7 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $18.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6271-4 Format: 8 x 10 color casebound Retail: $27.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings
About the Author: David Bernstein is an energy healer and children’s book author who has worked with children for many years. He is the author of an award-winning middle grade trilogy called The CORT Chronicles: The Portal, Spirral, and Rebirth. He wrote two books in a self-help trilogy: The Enchanted Rope and Peanut, and Mirror City is the third book in this collection. The author of an award-winning collection of poetry, Voices of the Heart, he has also published poems in magazines and anthologies. Bernstein is the recipient of five Editor’s Choice awards and a proud uncle of two teenage boys.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
In Mirror City, James is a little boy with anger issues. He is always mad at his family—and at most everything else. One day he is sent to his room as punishment, which makes him mad, but he has no idea that an amazing adventure is about to begin. He discovers that his bedroom mirror is a portal to a parallel universe, where everything is the opposite of how he is feeling—a place he can visit any time he needs help managing his emotions.
Many people face anger issues, but what if there was a way to overcome this problem—by using everyday objects like mirrors to journey between worlds? Mirror City is a fantastic journey that is not only fun to read but therapeutic as well.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MirrorCity.
At 24 pages, Mirror City is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the children’s book category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6270-7 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $18.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6271-4 Format: 8 x 10 color casebound Retail: $27.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings
About the Author: David Bernstein is an energy healer and children’s book author who has worked with children for many years. He is the author of an award-winning middle grade trilogy called The CORT Chronicles: The Portal, Spirral, and Rebirth. He wrote two books in a self-help trilogy: The Enchanted Rope and Peanut, and Mirror City is the third book in this collection. The author of an award-winning collection of poetry, Voices of the Heart, he has also published poems in magazines and anthologies. Bernstein is the recipient of five Editor’s Choice awards and a proud uncle of two teenage boys.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Stephanie Cronk
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results