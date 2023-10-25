The Way of Vegetarianism, Selfhood and the Beyond
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of The Way of Vegetarianism, Selfhood and the Beyond New Non-Fiction by Steven Arthur Collier, PhD.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 25, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce a new non-fiction book by Dr. Steven Arthur Collier: The Way of Vegetarianism, Selfhood and the Beyond.
The Way was written to help readers experience an expansion of core self-consciousness. From the very onset, penetrating psychological, spiritual, and biophysical principles are woven together for the facilitation of the most important expedition of one’s life—the journey within... an awakening! The book goes even beyond the remarkable transient experience of Selfhood, for immediately following the experience there is often related a wonderful afterglow feeling of spiritual/transpersonal Connection with the way of the beyond, with The Way of the Higher Authority. And it is thought here that self-actualizing requires taking place through all meetings of needs, not just the lofty self-actualizing needs. And how do we maintain any semblance of self-actualizing when we have the grossest of violations against our own identities at the very FOUNDATION of meeting our needs? What are the implications/influences of such a FOUNDATION of (immorality?
As a life-sustaining foundation, eating is a primal need—but need it center around the torture and death of animals, fish, and birds? Dr. Collier says not. “But it’s not so much my purpose in this book to persuade the reader that meat-eating represents the greatest wrong for most, as much as it is to demonstrate that the reader may already find it intrinsically wrong when going within. One indication is the general practice of thought avoidance and disguising the flesh for consumption. Not realizing this makes for tremendous blockages of consciousness. By expanding consciousness to mitigate these blockages, you can rediscover the core of you!”
The Way of Vegetarianism, Selfhood, and the Beyond also includes an introduction to the Experiential Adjunctive Selfhood Technique (E.A.S.T.).
At 252 pages, The Way of Vegetarianism, Selfhood, and the Beyond is available online through Outskirts Press.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4158-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $22.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Psychology
About the Author: Dr. Steven Collier is a practicing clinical psychologist. He has worked as a psychotherapist for over 35 years treating thousands of clients in Southern California, mainly in the La Jolla, Carlsbad, and Palm Springs areas. He has specialized in multiple areas of diagnostics and treatment utilizing neurological, cognitive behavioral, analytic, humanistic, existential, gestalt, phenomenological, and transpersonal therapeutic principles. Dr. Collier's major treatment emphasis encompasses in-depth SELF THERAPY involving Expansion of Consciousness regarding the SELF.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheWayofVegetarianismSelfhoodandtheBeyond.
