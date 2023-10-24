Multi-Factor Authentication Market Witness the Growth of $34.8 billion by 2028
Report describe and forecast the global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market by offering, software type, deployment mode, application, vertical, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 24, 2023 ) According to a research report "Multi-Factor Authentication Market by Authentication Type (Password-Based Authentication, Passwordless Authentication), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Model Type, End User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global MFA market size is projected to grow from USD 15.2 billion in 2023 to USD 34.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of BYOD, CYOD, and WFH trends drives the growth of the MFA market. However, a lack of awareness related to MFA among enterprises may hinder market growth.
Browse 348 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 299 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Multi-Factor Authentication Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Based on components, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period.
The services segment helps to deploy, execute, and maintain MFA platforms in organizations. The demand for these services is also expected to increase with the growing adoption of MFA platforms. The services in the MFA market are critical as they support the proper functioning of software and hardware-based solutions. MFA services comprise technical support services that require the effective integration of MFA solutions. Moreover, technical expertise is required to maintain and update MFA hardware and software. The demand for these services is directly related to the adoption level of MFA solutions. Training and education are vital for organizations to maintain the security of their email cloud, endpoints, networks, and application points. Many organizations are providing online training and education services to their customers. Technology advisory and consulting services aim to increase the awareness of MFA technologies with professional services that comprise a highly skilled development team, R&D team, training and education, and extensive expertise to help clients leverage MFA solution offerings. Training and education services are essential because non-IT companies lack the expertise to understand cybersecurity technologies and secure organizational information.
By model type, the two-factor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Two-factor authentication, often called two-step verification, is a security process wherein the user provides two authentication factors. Two-factor authentication (2FA) has become increasingly essential in the business landscape due to its ability to enhance security in an era of growing cyber threats. Two-factor authentication adds a layer of protection, making it harder for attackers to access a person’s devices and online accounts because knowing the victim’s password alone is insufficient to pass the authentication check. Any two smart cards, PIN, SMS application, tokens, biometrics (iris, face, palm, fingerprint, and so on), passwords, and so on can be used to achieve two-factor authentication. 2FA offers a cost-effective security solution for organizations.
By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific experiences considerable security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region. Asia Pacific is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches. The region comprises emerging economies like India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific countries. Factors such as increasing internet usage, compliance regulation, and adoption of smartphones are the major factors fueling the adoption of MFA solutions in the region.
Asia Pacific is increasingly targeted by cybercriminals using advanced and sophisticated attack vectors. These attacks often aim to compromise sensitive data, disrupt critical infrastructure, or steal financial assets. MFA acts as a formidable defense against such attacks by adding a layer of security. BFSI is the most targeted vertical in Asia Pacific regarding identity fraud. The proliferation of digital banking services and the growing preference for online transactions have exposed banks to a higher risk of cyber threats. MFA helps secure online banking by requiring customers to provide multiple verification forms before gaining access to their accounts or authorizing transactions.
Microsoft (US), Thales (France), Okta (US), Broadcom (US), OneSpan (US), Micro Focus (UK), HID Global (US), Cisco (US), Ping Identity (US), RSA Security (US), ESET (Slovakia), Yubico (US0, ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), OneLogin (US), SecureAuth (US), Oracle (US), SalesForce (US), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Silverfort (Israel), Trusona (US), FusionAuth (US), HYPR (US), Keyless (US), Luxchain (China) are the key players and other players in the MFA market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
