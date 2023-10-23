GLAAD Hosts Night of Song and Solidarity in Support of LGBTQ Youth!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Media Walls for Historic Spirit Day Concert!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES - It truly was a night to remember at the beautiful Belasco Theater as celebrities, including some of the music industry's top performing artists, turned out for the GLAAD Spirit Day concert in Downtown!
GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is an organization founded by LGBTQ people in the media. Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day, founded by Canadian teenager Brittany McMillian, that is observed on the third Thursday in October. The historic Spirit Day concert included live performances by Lauren Jauregui, Wayne Brady, The Scarlet Opera, and VINCINT.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned by GLAAD to produce not one but two 8’H x 20’W Media Walls, both that featured the iconic purple-colored backdrop that represents Spirit Day, as well as logos for event sponsors, which included Hyundai.
Proceeds from the event, which was produced in part by LiveNation and the Recording Academy, “will help GLAAD give LGBTQ youth, their parents, and allies an opportunity to see what’s possible when we lead with acceptance” according to GLAAD’s website.
From award ceremonies and premieres, to grand openings and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
