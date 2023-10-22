Scent Beads Market to reach USD 7.37 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.9 percent over the forecast period
Global Scent Beads Market size was valued at USD 4.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.37 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Scent Beads Market was USD 4.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.37 Bn by 2029.
Scent Beads Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Scent Beads Market report includes data regarding market size, market share and provides competitive benchmarking to help new market entrants. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data and later analysed by SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model.
Scent Beads Market Dynamics
The growing awareness of consumers in lifestyle and home fragrances are expected to propel the growth of the Scent Beads Market. The environmental concerns and sustainability concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the Market.
Scent Beads Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Scent Beads Industry throughout the forecast period. The high disposable income of consumers in the region is one of the growth drivers of the market.
Scent Beads Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Gel Beads
Wax Beads
Plastic Beads
Paper Beads
By Fragrance Type
Floral
Fruity
Woody/Earthy
Spicy
Others
By Packaging Type
Containers
Sachets
Hanging
Refill Packs
By End-User
Residential Consumers
Hospitality Industry
Automotive
Hospital and Healthcare
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
E-commerce
Direct Sales
Scent Beads Market's Key Competitors include:
EcoScent (US)
Global Scent Solutions (US)
California Scents (U)
Candle-lite (US)
Clorox (US)
Procter & Gamble Co. (US)
C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
