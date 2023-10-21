Metaverse in E-commerce Market expected to reach USD 167.47 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.20 percent
Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market size was valued at USD 18.30 Bn. in 2022 and the total Metaverse in E-commerce revenue is expected to grow by 37.20 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 167.47 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Metaverse in E-commerce Market was USD 18.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.20 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 167.47 Billion by 2029.
Metaverse in E-commerce Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the platform, technology and application. The market size and trends for the Metaverse in E-commerce Market were analysed by using both primary research through interviews and surveys with professionals, and secondary research via literature review and robust data Analysis.
Metaverse in E-commerce Market Dynamics
The growing popularity of AR and VR technologies and growing e-commerce industry drives the growth of the market. New and innovative shopping experience, increase in customer engagement and access to new market provides a significant opportunities for Metaverse in E-commerce Market.
Metaverse in E-commerce Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America region dominated the Metaverse in E-commerce Market with 40% of market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America, especially the United States and Canada, are leading the Metaverse in E-commerce Market.
Metaverse in E-commerce Market Segmentation
By Platform
Computer
Mobile
Headset
By Technology
AR & VR
Blockchain
Mixed Reality
Others
By Application
Virtual Stores
Virtual Events
Virtual Product Discovery
Virtual Customer Service
Virtual Payments
Metaverse in E-commerce Key Competitors include
Epic Games Inc. [North Carolina, United States]
com Inc.
Unity Technologies Inc. [San Francisco, United States]
Tencent Holdings Limited
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Autodesk Inc.
Roblox Corp.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
