Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Beneficial Insects Market
According to MarketsandMarkets, the beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 million by 2028 from USD 877 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period in terms of value.
According to a research report "Beneficial Insects Market by Application (Crop protection, Crop production), Type (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, and Pollinators), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Grains & Pulses) and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 million by 2028 from USD 877 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market for beneficial insects is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for chemical-free farming and organic farming which has led to a surge in beneficial insects.
Asia Pacific to boost market growth during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in demand for beneficial insects, reflecting a growing recognition of their role in sustainable agriculture. As countries in the region have to enhance food security and reduce the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, the adoption of biological control measures has gained momentum. Beneficial insects, such as parasitoids, predators, and pathogens, offer a natural and eco-friendly solution to pest management, reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. The rising demand for organic and pesticide-free produce, coupled with an increased awareness of the importance of biodiversity conservation, has fueled the interest in these beneficial allies. By incorporating them into integrated pest management (IPM) programs, farmers can effectively combat pests while preserving the ecological balance of their agricultural systems. The Asia-Pacific region, with its diverse agricultural landscape, is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices, and the demand for beneficial insects is poised to continue rising as more farmers recognize their immense potential in achieving better production and ecological harmony.
Beneficial insects help in crop protection in fruits and vegetables.
Beneficial insects play a vital role in crop protection for fruits and vegetables. These natural predators, such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer an eco-friendly solution for controlling pests that commonly infest these crops. By introducing beneficial insects into the fields, farmers can effectively combat pests like aphids, caterpillars, and whiteflies. These beneficial insects prey upon the pests, reducing their populations and preventing damage to the plants. Utilizing beneficial insects for crop protection in fruits and vegetables offers numerous benefits, including reduced reliance on chemical pesticides, minimized environmental impact, and the preservation of beneficial organisms and pollinators. Integrating these natural pest control agents into agricultural practices promotes sustainable farming, enhances crop quality, and contributes to the long-term health and productivity of the crops.
Opportunity: Ease of Management in Controlled Environments for Beneficial Insects
Beneficial insects offer an opportunity for easy management in controlled environments. Unlike chemical pesticides, these insects can be conveniently deployed and monitored in controlled settings such as greenhouses or indoor farms. With regulated temperature, humidity, and lighting, the controlled environment creates optimal conditions for beneficial insect populations to thrive. This enhances their reproduction, survival, and pest control capabilities. Additionally, managing beneficial insects in controlled environments allows for precision agriculture, as farmers can closely monitor their performance and target specific pests. The ease of management in controlled environments presents an opportunity to maximize the effectiveness of beneficial insects, promoting sustainable agriculture and consistent crop protection outcomes.
North America is expected to dominate its market share in the market during the forecast period.
The beneficial insects market in the world is dominated by North America. Beneficial insects are one of the crop protection market’s fastest-growing segments in North America. Due to growing consumer concern over their health and the environment, there is an increase in the market for organic crop protection solutions in North America. The consumption of organic products has also been heavily promoted because they don’t include synthetic chemicals that leave behind residues and support the expansion of the beneficial insects market in North America.
Prominent firms featured
The key players in this include Applied Bio-nomics Ltd (Canada), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Bioline AgroSciences Ltd (UK), Fargro Limited (UK), Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland), ARBICO Organics (US), BioBee Ltd (Israel), BIONEMA (UK), Koppert (Netherlands), Tip Top Bio-Control (US). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence by extending their product portfolio. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
