Ethylene Carbonate Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Players
Explore the Ethylene Carbonate Market with expert insights, demand trends, and dynamic analysis in this concise 300-character article. Discover how this industry is shaping its future.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2023 ) The report "Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application (Lubricants, Lithium Battery Electrolyte, Plasticizers, Surface Coatings), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical, Personal Care & Hygiene) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 ", size is expected to grow from USD 473 million in 2022 to USD 901 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the ethylene carbonate industry include its increasing demand from the Asia Pacific and growing consumption in various applications such as lithium battery electrolytes, lubricants, coatings, and plasticizers.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Ethylene Carbonate Market”
265 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
228 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229766138
Liquid form ethylene carbonate to overtake the lead in the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on form into solid and liquid. The liquid segment accounted for the smaller share of the market in 2021. However, it is going to overtake the lead during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing demand from various applications including battery electrolytes, solvents, chemical intermediates, among others. Ethylene carbonate in liquid form is extensively used in these applications to cater end use industries such as automotive, medical, chemical, and industrial. These factors are expected to drive the demand for liquid ethylene carbonate during the forecast period.
Lithium battery electrolytes to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on application into lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. The lithium battery electrolytes segment is projected to hold the largest share by 2027. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing sales of electric vehicles across the globe. According to International Energy Agency, the global sales of electric vehicles have doubled in 2021 as compared to 2020. A similar growth trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, driving the demand for battery electrolytes, and in turn of ethylene carbonate.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229766138
Automotive end-use industry segment to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The market has been segmented based on the end-use industry into automotive, industrial, medical, oil & gas, personal care & hygiene, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to increase in sales of vehicles, especially EVs. For instance, in Europe, the sales of electric vehicles in 2021 increased by 66% year-on-year, accounting for 2.3 million cars. Ethylene carbonate finds application in production of automotive lubricants, in protective surface coatings, and in lithium batteries as an electrolyte. Furthermore, light-weighting trend has expanded the demand of various plastics, including polycarbonate in vehicle body manufacture, leading to increasing uptake of ethylene carbonate as a plasticizer. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market size in the global ethylene carbonate industry during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the rising demand for ethylene carbonate applications from various end-use industries, including industrial, automotive, and oil & gas. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies for electric vehicles, and low labor costs are factors strengthening the ethylene carbonate industry and attracting major players to invest in the region.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Ethylene Carbonate Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=229766138
Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), Huntsman (US), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others, are the key players operating in the ethylene carbonate market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Ethylene Carbonate Market”
265 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
228 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229766138
Liquid form ethylene carbonate to overtake the lead in the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on form into solid and liquid. The liquid segment accounted for the smaller share of the market in 2021. However, it is going to overtake the lead during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing demand from various applications including battery electrolytes, solvents, chemical intermediates, among others. Ethylene carbonate in liquid form is extensively used in these applications to cater end use industries such as automotive, medical, chemical, and industrial. These factors are expected to drive the demand for liquid ethylene carbonate during the forecast period.
Lithium battery electrolytes to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The ethylene carbonate industry has been segmented based on application into lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. The lithium battery electrolytes segment is projected to hold the largest share by 2027. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing sales of electric vehicles across the globe. According to International Energy Agency, the global sales of electric vehicles have doubled in 2021 as compared to 2020. A similar growth trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, driving the demand for battery electrolytes, and in turn of ethylene carbonate.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229766138
Automotive end-use industry segment to dominate the global ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period
The market has been segmented based on the end-use industry into automotive, industrial, medical, oil & gas, personal care & hygiene, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to increase in sales of vehicles, especially EVs. For instance, in Europe, the sales of electric vehicles in 2021 increased by 66% year-on-year, accounting for 2.3 million cars. Ethylene carbonate finds application in production of automotive lubricants, in protective surface coatings, and in lithium batteries as an electrolyte. Furthermore, light-weighting trend has expanded the demand of various plastics, including polycarbonate in vehicle body manufacture, leading to increasing uptake of ethylene carbonate as a plasticizer. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market size in the global ethylene carbonate industry during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the rising demand for ethylene carbonate applications from various end-use industries, including industrial, automotive, and oil & gas. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies for electric vehicles, and low labor costs are factors strengthening the ethylene carbonate industry and attracting major players to invest in the region.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Ethylene Carbonate Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=229766138
Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), Huntsman (US), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others, are the key players operating in the ethylene carbonate market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results