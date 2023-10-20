Cell Analysis Market worth $33.9 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 10.9%
Cell Analysis Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, PCR, Microscopy), Process (Counting, Viability, Proliferation, Interaction, Single-cell Analysis), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 20, 2023 ) The report "Cell Analysis Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, PCR, Microscopy), Process (Counting, Viability, Proliferation, Interaction, Single-cell Analysis), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2028 from USD 20.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157543946
Rising preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery serves as one of the key driving factors of the cell analysis market. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs are replacing biochemical assays with cell-based assays for their lead identification and optimization processes in drug discovery. This is attributed to the several advantages over in vitro biochemical assays. They offer consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment as opposed to biochemical assays.
The software segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace through the forecast period
Based on product & service, the global cell analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. The software segment is a lucrative space owing to the advancements across single-cell analysis and flow cytometry techniques. This has elevated the influx of emerging companies entering cell analysis industry. Emerging companies building innovative software solutions has contributed to the robust growth rate registered by this segment.
The flow cytometry technique segment accounted for the largest share in the cell analysis market in 2022
Based on technique, the global cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2022. Significant demand for flow cytometry technique across single-cell analysis and other different analysis processes is set to propel the market growth. Through flow cytometry multiple characteristics of single-cell particles can be measured and analyzed making it a preferable cell analysis technique for fluid samples.
The hospitals & clinical testing laboratories segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market
On the basis of end users, the cell analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The demand for cell analysis products is set to elevate across in-house diagnostic and research centers, in-house pathology centers, and reference laboratories; collectively contributing to the fastest growth rate of hospitals & clinical testing laboratories during the forecast period. The development of highly specialized and complex cell-based assays is expected to supplement this growth.
Asia Pacific has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in cell analysis market
The global cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries coupled with affordable cell analysis services are the key contributing factors to the regional growth.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157543946
The cell analysis market is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), General Electric (US), Merck KGaA (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioStatus Limited (UK), Fluidigm Corporation (US), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Meiji Techno (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), CELLINK (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Illumina (US).
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157543946
Rising preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery serves as one of the key driving factors of the cell analysis market. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs are replacing biochemical assays with cell-based assays for their lead identification and optimization processes in drug discovery. This is attributed to the several advantages over in vitro biochemical assays. They offer consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment as opposed to biochemical assays.
The software segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace through the forecast period
Based on product & service, the global cell analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. The software segment is a lucrative space owing to the advancements across single-cell analysis and flow cytometry techniques. This has elevated the influx of emerging companies entering cell analysis industry. Emerging companies building innovative software solutions has contributed to the robust growth rate registered by this segment.
The flow cytometry technique segment accounted for the largest share in the cell analysis market in 2022
Based on technique, the global cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2022. Significant demand for flow cytometry technique across single-cell analysis and other different analysis processes is set to propel the market growth. Through flow cytometry multiple characteristics of single-cell particles can be measured and analyzed making it a preferable cell analysis technique for fluid samples.
The hospitals & clinical testing laboratories segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market
On the basis of end users, the cell analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The demand for cell analysis products is set to elevate across in-house diagnostic and research centers, in-house pathology centers, and reference laboratories; collectively contributing to the fastest growth rate of hospitals & clinical testing laboratories during the forecast period. The development of highly specialized and complex cell-based assays is expected to supplement this growth.
Asia Pacific has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in cell analysis market
The global cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries coupled with affordable cell analysis services are the key contributing factors to the regional growth.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157543946
The cell analysis market is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), General Electric (US), Merck KGaA (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioStatus Limited (UK), Fluidigm Corporation (US), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Meiji Techno (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), CELLINK (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Illumina (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results