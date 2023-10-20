Kimchi Market expected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.17 percent
Global Kimchi Market size was valued at USD 3.62 Bn. in 2022 and the total Kimchi Market revenue is expected to grow by 5.17% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 5.15 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 20, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Kimchi Market was USD 3.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2029.
Kimchi Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the type, product and application. The market size and trends for the Market were analysed by using both primary research through interviews and surveys with professionals, and secondary research via literature review and annual reports.
Kimchi Market Dynamics
The growth of Kimchi market is driven by Growing popularity of Korean cuisine, Rising awareness of the health benefits of kimchi, and increasing availability of kimchi. Overall, the market for Kimchi is expected to grow significantly during forecasted period. Companies can take advantage of emerging trends and market opportunities to succeed in the market.
Kimchi Market Regional Insights
In 2022, Asia-Pacific region dominated the Kimchi Market with 70% market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to due to increasing demand for kimchi in Korea. In 2018, South Korea's kimchi production value was estimated at KRW 1.1 billion.
Kimchi Market Segmentation
By Type
Baechu Kimchi
Kkakdugi
Nabak
Yeolmu Kimchi
Baek
By Product
Conventional kimchi
Organic kimchi
By distribution Channel
Departmental stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Retail
Other Distribution Channels
Kimchi Key Competitors include
Kimchi Culture
DAESANG
Sinto Gourmet
Cosmos Food Co.Inc.
Real Pickles
Dongwon Group
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
