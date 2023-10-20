Cowboy Boots Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent to reach USD 400.34 Mn by 2029
Global Cowboy Boots Market size was valued at USD 252.6 Mn in 2022 and the total Cowboy Boots revenue is expected to grow by 6.8 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 400.34 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 20, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Cowboy Boots Market was USD 252.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 400.34 Mn by 2029.
Cowboy Boots Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report involves a thorough region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Cowboy Boots Market size and share. The technology adoption, financial standing, portfolio, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are covered in the competitive environment for the Cowboy Boots market.
Cowboy Boots Market Dynamics
The rising influence of western fashion trends across the world, celebrity and influencer endorsement and the popularity of equestrian sports such as horseback riding and rodeo events are the growth drivers of the Cowboy Boots Market. The high price of cowboy boots is a restraining factor of the market growth.
Cowboy Boots Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the cowboy boots market in 2022 contributing 34.6 percent share. Western lifestyle popularity, celebrity endorsement, rising tourism and e-commerce and online retail are the regional growth drivers.
Cowboy Boots Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Western Boots
Work Boots
Riding Boots
walking Boots
By Application
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Online Platforms
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Brand Outlets
Cowboy Boots Key Competitors include:
Ariat (U.S.)
Stetson (Asia pacific)
Wolverine (U.S.)
Rocky
Justin Boots (U.S.)
Laredo (U.S.)
Lucchese (U.S.)
Old Gringe (U.S.)
Roper (Asia pacific)
Tony Lama (U.S.)
The Frye Company (U.S.)
Frye
Dan Post (U.S.)
Double-H Boots (U.S.)
Justin Boots (U.S.)
Tony Lama (U.S.)
Candela Boot Company (U.S.)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
