Pet Tech Market to reach USD 11.715 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.03 percent
The Global Pet Tech Market size was valued at USD 4.97 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.715 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.03 %.
Maximize Market Research expects, the Pet Tech market to grow from USD 4.97 Bn in 2022 to USD 11.715 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.03 percent.
Pet Tech Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research was conducted by dividing the Pet Tech market into four main segments which were further divided into various sub-segments. The primary and secondary data collected through exhaustive research and the bottom-up approach was used to estimate the regional and global Pet Tech market size.
Pet Tech Market Dynamics
The rising awareness about the physical and mental health of pets with the increasing demand for remote tracking and monitoring of pets are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The high cost and short battery life of pet tech products are expected to hamper the market growth in the future.
Pet Tech Market Regional Insights
The European Pet Tech market is rapidly growing due to the rising concern for the welfare of homeless dogs and cats. Germany is the leading market for pet tech in the region. The North American market is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in pet adoption.
Pet Tech Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Smart Pet Products
Pet Health and Wellness Monitoring Devices
Pet Telemedicine and Virtual Veterinary Services
Pet Training and Behavior Tech
By Application
Residential use
Healthcare Services
Pet training
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Brick-and-Mortar Retail
Pet Speciality Stores
Direct-to-Consumer(DTC)
Pet Tech Key Competitors include:
FitBark
Whistle
Petcube
Sure Petcare
Furbo
Pawbo
PetSafe
Animo
iFetch
Petnet
PetPace
Nestle Purina
Hill's Pet Nutrition
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
