Live Cell Imaging Market worth $4.3 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 10.2%
Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, FRET, FRAP, HCS), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2023 ) The report "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, FRET, FRAP, HCS), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 from USD 2.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163914483
The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by continuous technological advancements in live cell imaging instrumentation, including improved microscope designs, better fluorophores, and more sensitive detectors. These innovations enable enhanced imaging capabilities, better signal-to-noise ratios, and increased experimental throughput, leading to expanded applications and adoption of live cell imaging technologies.
The cell biology segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the live cell imaging market in 2022.
By application, the global live cell imaging market has been further categorized as cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The cell biology segment held the largest share of the global live cell imaging market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in this research by allowing scientists to observe dynamic cellular events, such as cell division, migration, and signaling, in real-time. The increasing research activities in cell biology drive the demand for live cell imaging solutions.
The time-lapse microscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the live cell imaging market in 2022.
Based on technology, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high content screening (HCS), and other technologies. The time-lapse microscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the real-time visualization of cellular dynamics, advancements in imaging technologies, increasing research focus on cellular dynamics, and drug discovery applications.
The North America region catered the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2022.
The live cell imaging market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in live cell imaging, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the live cell imaging market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for live cell imaging techniques for both research and clinical applications.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163914483
Key players in the live cell imaging market include Danaher (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Blue-Ray Biotech Corp. (Taiwan), CYTENA GmbH (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Abberior (Germany), Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) AB (Sweden), Cytoskeleton, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), and Aligned Genetics, Inc. (South Korea).
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163914483
The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by continuous technological advancements in live cell imaging instrumentation, including improved microscope designs, better fluorophores, and more sensitive detectors. These innovations enable enhanced imaging capabilities, better signal-to-noise ratios, and increased experimental throughput, leading to expanded applications and adoption of live cell imaging technologies.
The cell biology segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the live cell imaging market in 2022.
By application, the global live cell imaging market has been further categorized as cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The cell biology segment held the largest share of the global live cell imaging market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in this research by allowing scientists to observe dynamic cellular events, such as cell division, migration, and signaling, in real-time. The increasing research activities in cell biology drive the demand for live cell imaging solutions.
The time-lapse microscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the live cell imaging market in 2022.
Based on technology, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high content screening (HCS), and other technologies. The time-lapse microscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the real-time visualization of cellular dynamics, advancements in imaging technologies, increasing research focus on cellular dynamics, and drug discovery applications.
The North America region catered the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2022.
The live cell imaging market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in live cell imaging, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the live cell imaging market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for live cell imaging techniques for both research and clinical applications.
Request for Sample Pages:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163914483
Key players in the live cell imaging market include Danaher (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Blue-Ray Biotech Corp. (Taiwan), CYTENA GmbH (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Abberior (Germany), Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) AB (Sweden), Cytoskeleton, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), and Aligned Genetics, Inc. (South Korea).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results