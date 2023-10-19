Navigating the Coating Equipment Market: Demand and Dynamics
Discover the Coating Equipment Market! Get expert insights, evaluate industry demand, and explore dynamic trends in the world of advanced coating technologies across various sectors.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2023 ) The report "Coating Equipment Market by Type (Powder coating equipment, Liquid coating equipment, Specialty coating equipment), End-use Industry(Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building & Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is estimated to be USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The emerging demand for electric vehicle have increased the demand across the globe that support the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the construction and automobile industry in developing countries are driving the coating equipment market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Coating Equipment Market”
199 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
213 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37434769
Specialty coating equipment accounted for the largest share in 2020
In 2020, the specialty coating equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the overall coating equipment market. . The growing specialty coating market is driving the demand for coating equipment. Oerlikon and IHI group are the leading players in the specialty coating equipment market.
Industrial end-use industry accounted for the largest share in 2020
Coating equipment are used in the application of coatings of machines, tools, and equipment used in the Industrial end-user industry. In the power generation industry, oil & gas industry, and consumer appliances industry. Rapid industrialization and development of new manufacturing facilities are expected to increase the demand for coating equipment, globally. PVD and CVD coatings are preferred for coating metal components and moving parts.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Coating Equipment market during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Coating Equipment and is projected to reach USD 8,474.9 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for building and infrastructure, industrial and automotive industry.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37434769
Coating Equipment Market Key Players
The demand for coating equipment is mainly catered by global players manufacturing automobiles. IHI Corporation (Japan), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), SATA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Graco Inc. (U.S.), ANEST IWATA Corporation (Japan), ASAHI Sunac Corporation (Japan), and WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH (Germany), are the key players operating in the coating equipment market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the coating equipment market.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a mixed impact on the coating equipment market across the globe. Various industries such as automotive & transportation and building & infrastructure, have witnessed a significant slump.
Most European and North American countries, especially Italy, Spain, the UK, France, the US, and Germany, are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of manufacturing operations in several industrial sectors has resulted in a slump in overall specialty coating equipment market. Moreover, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand from the manufacturing sector had slumped sharply in the H-1 2020. This impact was further intensified by increasing the supply-demand gap in the supply chain and led to a sharp spike in raw material prices. However, during the pandemic period, the growing demand from the electric vehicle supports to offset the marginal decline in demand caused due to the slowdown in the manufacturing sector across the globe.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Coating Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=37434769
OC Oerlikon (Switzerland) has also been actively participating in market developments. The company has also expanded its manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing demand for coating equipment. In September 2018, it opened its second production center in Ve¾ká Ida, Slovakia. The new plant made Ve¾ká Ida, the most important site for coating and heat treating of automotive components. In April 2018, it opened its largest coating center for tools in Germany. This expansion strengthens its business in the German market. The company has more than 100 coating centers in the world.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Coating Equipment Market”
199 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
213 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37434769
Specialty coating equipment accounted for the largest share in 2020
In 2020, the specialty coating equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the overall coating equipment market. . The growing specialty coating market is driving the demand for coating equipment. Oerlikon and IHI group are the leading players in the specialty coating equipment market.
Industrial end-use industry accounted for the largest share in 2020
Coating equipment are used in the application of coatings of machines, tools, and equipment used in the Industrial end-user industry. In the power generation industry, oil & gas industry, and consumer appliances industry. Rapid industrialization and development of new manufacturing facilities are expected to increase the demand for coating equipment, globally. PVD and CVD coatings are preferred for coating metal components and moving parts.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Coating Equipment market during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Coating Equipment and is projected to reach USD 8,474.9 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for building and infrastructure, industrial and automotive industry.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37434769
Coating Equipment Market Key Players
The demand for coating equipment is mainly catered by global players manufacturing automobiles. IHI Corporation (Japan), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), SATA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Graco Inc. (U.S.), ANEST IWATA Corporation (Japan), ASAHI Sunac Corporation (Japan), and WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH (Germany), are the key players operating in the coating equipment market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the coating equipment market.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a mixed impact on the coating equipment market across the globe. Various industries such as automotive & transportation and building & infrastructure, have witnessed a significant slump.
Most European and North American countries, especially Italy, Spain, the UK, France, the US, and Germany, are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of manufacturing operations in several industrial sectors has resulted in a slump in overall specialty coating equipment market. Moreover, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand from the manufacturing sector had slumped sharply in the H-1 2020. This impact was further intensified by increasing the supply-demand gap in the supply chain and led to a sharp spike in raw material prices. However, during the pandemic period, the growing demand from the electric vehicle supports to offset the marginal decline in demand caused due to the slowdown in the manufacturing sector across the globe.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Coating Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=37434769
OC Oerlikon (Switzerland) has also been actively participating in market developments. The company has also expanded its manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing demand for coating equipment. In September 2018, it opened its second production center in Ve¾ká Ida, Slovakia. The new plant made Ve¾ká Ida, the most important site for coating and heat treating of automotive components. In April 2018, it opened its largest coating center for tools in Germany. This expansion strengthens its business in the German market. The company has more than 100 coating centers in the world.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results