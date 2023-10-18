Icelandic-Chinese Recording Artist Debuts Sophomore Album at Grammy Museum
Step and Repeat LA Creates a Natural-feeling Media Wall for Laufey’s Album Launch!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2023 ) Los Angeles, CA - The iconic Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles recently hosted an event for Icelandic-Chinese jazz recording artist, Laufey, and the launch of her sophomore album, Bewitched, at the venue’s intimate Clive Davis Theater on September 28th, 2023.
The trail-blazing, Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) exploded onto the music scene in 2022 with the release of her debut album, Everything I Know About Love, following the release up with a sold-out tour, all before becoming the most streamed jazz artist on Spotify!
The event announcement website, Universe, had this to say: "Laufey’s self-assured musicianship and deeply felt lyrics take the idea of “classical” music, whether it’s slotted as classical or jazz—or even chart-topping pop—and humanize it, creating a deep-seated connection with listeners that goes deeper than hitting “play” on a streaming service.”
Step and Repeat LA was once again called on to create the Media Wall for this special occasion. The producers of the event itself decided with a natural-feel instead, opting for artificial turf, which Step and Repeat LA also provided, as opposed to traditional red carpet. The lush green “grass” really popped against the orange background color of the 8’H x 12’W press wall. The print itself was also environmentally-friendly, using special ink, which happens to be water-based, and a state-of-the-art eco-friendly HP latex printer, which produces virtually no odor or harsh chemical smells when in use.
From award ceremonies and premieres, to grand openings and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
