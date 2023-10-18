ADC Technology Market expected to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%
The Global ADC Technology Market size was valued at USD 7.60 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.44 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the ADC Technology Market was USD 7.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 14.44 Billion by 2029.
ADC Technology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the target, technology, Product, mechanism of action, end-user, and distribution channel. The market size and trends for the ADC Technology Market were analysed by using both primary research through interviews and surveys with professionals, and secondary research via literature review and robust data Analysis.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of oncological disorders and the demographic shift toward an aging population are major drivers of the ADC Technology Market. There are some challenges that ADC Technology Market faces such as Off-target toxicities, Aggregation, Drug Resistance, and Stability Testing.
ADC Technology Market Regional Insights
North America region dominated the ADC Technology Market in the year 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America, especially the United States, is leading the adoption of ADC Technology Market.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Market Segmentation
By Target
Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates
Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates
Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates
Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates
By Product
Adcertis
Kadcyla
Others
By Mechanism of Action
CD30 Antibodies
HER2 Antibodies
By Technology
Cleavable linkers
Non-cleavable linkers
Chemical conjugation
Enzymatic conjugation
By Indication / Application
Lymphoma
Breast Cancer
Brain Tumor
By End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Speciality clinics
Retail Pharmacy
Other healthcare facilities
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Key Competitors include
ADC Therapeutics
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Byondis
Daiichi Sankyo
Genentech
Gilead Sciences
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pukka Elderberry Syrup Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 55.31 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period.
Ascites Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 3.34 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
ADC Technology Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the target, technology, Product, mechanism of action, end-user, and distribution channel. The market size and trends for the ADC Technology Market were analysed by using both primary research through interviews and surveys with professionals, and secondary research via literature review and robust data Analysis.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of oncological disorders and the demographic shift toward an aging population are major drivers of the ADC Technology Market. There are some challenges that ADC Technology Market faces such as Off-target toxicities, Aggregation, Drug Resistance, and Stability Testing.
ADC Technology Market Regional Insights
North America region dominated the ADC Technology Market in the year 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America, especially the United States, is leading the adoption of ADC Technology Market.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Market Segmentation
By Target
Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates
Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates
Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates
Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates
By Product
Adcertis
Kadcyla
Others
By Mechanism of Action
CD30 Antibodies
HER2 Antibodies
By Technology
Cleavable linkers
Non-cleavable linkers
Chemical conjugation
Enzymatic conjugation
By Indication / Application
Lymphoma
Breast Cancer
Brain Tumor
By End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Speciality clinics
Retail Pharmacy
Other healthcare facilities
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/216553
ADC Technology Key Competitors include
ADC Therapeutics
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Byondis
Daiichi Sankyo
Genentech
Gilead Sciences
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Pukka Elderberry Syrup Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 55.31 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period.
Ascites Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 3.34 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results