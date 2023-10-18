Serrata Extract Market expected to reach USD 171 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4 percent
Global Serrata Extract Market size was valued at USD 86 Mn in 2022 and the total Serrata Extract revenue is expected to grow by 10.4 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 171 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Serrata Extract Market was USD 86 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 171 Mn by 2029.
Serrata Extract Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis, market trends, key drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Serrata Extract market. A bottom up approach was used to estimate the Serrata Extract Market size. For gathering of data, primary and secondary data collection methods were employed during the analysis.
Serrata Extract Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for natural supplement drives the growth of Serrata Extract Market. And rising demand for natural food additives provides the opportunity for growth of the serrate extract market. There are a number of other herbal supplements that claim to offer similar health benefits to Serrata extract. This can make it difficult for Serrata extract products to stand out from the competition.
Serrata Extract Market Regional Insights
In 2022 Asia-Pacific region dominated the Serrata Extract Market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, especially the China, is leading the adoption of Serrata Extract Market.
Serrata Extract Market Segmentation
By Form
Powder
Liquid
By Application
Herbal Medicine
Food Supplements
Aromatherapy
Serrata Extract Key Competitors include
Arjuna Natural
Alchem International
Marven Bio Chem,
Herbal BioActives LLP
Jayshree Nath Herbals
Alps Pure
IFF Health (Frutarom Health)
Now Food
Bioprex Labs
Botanichealthcare
SVA Naturals
PLPL
Alps pure life sciences
