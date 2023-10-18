Bio Decontamination Market worth $339 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3%
Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End User (Hospital & Healthcare facilities) & Region - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2023 ) The report "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End user (Hospital & Healthcare facilities) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to USD 339 million by 2028 from USD 238 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by the surging occurrences of hospital-acquired infections and the accumulating number of medical procedures. However, Safety concerns regarding hazardous chemicals may challenge the growth of this market.
Germany in European bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.
The Europe bio decontamination Market is segmented into Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence infectious diseases, also country is leading manufacturers of high-quality medical equipment which generates high demand for bio decontamination products and services used by medical device manufacturers.
Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies in End user’ bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.
Based on the end user, the Bio Decontamination Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations, Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities. The Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies registered the highest CAGR, as these sectors primarily need decontamination to ensure the safety, integrity, and quality of their products, as well as to maintain regulatory compliance hence the growth in these sectors will drive the growth of bio decontamination market.
Japan dominates the Asia Pacific bio decontamination market
The APAC bio decontamination market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asian bio decontamination market. The large share of Japan can be attributed to high prevalence of HAIs, with antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections caused by MRSA being the most prevalent type of HAIs and having the highest senior population ratio in the world.
The significant players in the Bio Decontamination market are Steris PLC (US), Ecolab (US), TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US), JCE Biotechnology (France), Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy), Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD (China), Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK), Solidfog Technologies (Belgium), ClorDiSys (US), Amira (Italy)
