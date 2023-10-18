Pest Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028
Increasing awareness of the health risks posed by pests and the diseases they can transmit is driving individuals and businesses to prioritize pest prevention and control. This heightened concern for health and hygiene fuels the demand for pest control se
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2023 ) The pest control market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2028 from an estimated $24.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period in terms of value. Several important factors are augmenting the demand for pest control products and services on a global scale. Increasing awareness of the health risks posed by pests and the diseases they can transmit is driving individuals and businesses to prioritize pest prevention and control. This heightened concern for health and hygiene fuels the demand for pest control services. Moreover, advancements in pest control technologies and methods have improved the efficacy, precision, and sustainability of treatments, making them more appealing to consumers.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144665518
Key Highlights the Pest Control Market:
The pest control market has seen significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by various factors. Here are some key highlights of the pest control market:
1. Market Growth: The pest control industry has experienced steady growth due to increasing awareness of pest-related health and property risks. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years.
2. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization has led to more conducive environments for pests. As urban areas expand, the demand for pest control services has risen, particularly in densely populated cities.
Regulatory Changes: Stricter regulations related to pesticide use and environmental concerns have led to the development of more eco-friendly and sustainable pest control methods and products.
3. Technological Advancements: Pest control companies are adopting advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics, and remote monitoring to improve their services and efficiency.
4. Integrated Pest Management (IPM): IPM approaches, which focus on prevention and long-term solutions rather than solely relying on chemicals, are gaining popularity. This trend aligns with the demand for more sustainable pest control practices.
5. Residential and Commercial Sectors: Pest control services are in demand not only in residential properties but also in commercial and industrial settings. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of pest management for maintaining hygiene and protecting their brand reputation.
6. Eco-Friendly Products: There’s a growing demand for natural and organic pest control products, reflecting the broader trend towards environmentally friendly solutions.
Top Key Players in the Pest Control Market are:
Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144665518
1. Bayer AG (Germany)
2. Corteva Agriscience (US)
3. BASF SE (Germany)
4. Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
5. Rentokil Initial plc (UK)
6. Anticimex (Sweden)
7. Ecolab Inc. (US)
8. FMC Corporation (US)
9. De Sangosse (France)
10. Bell Laboratories (US)
Opportunity: Emergence of biological pest control solutions
The use of biological insecticides has relatively few or no side effects on human health, is gaining high acceptance among pest service providers. Major factors impacting the market growth include the change in regulations and the development of resistance among pest organisms. The ban on neonicotinoid pesticide use in Europe is an example of the acceptance of biological control solutions as compared to chemicals. Various companies are also focusing on introducing biological method of pest control in the market. For instance, in 2022, FMC Corporation acquired BioPhero, a Denmark-based pheromone research and production company. This acquisition enabled FMC to introduce biologically produced pheromone insect control technology in the pest control market, thereby expanding its product portfolio and strengthen its position as one of the leading players in the pest control market. These initiatives by the companies helps in boosting the biological pest control solution market, since these solutions offer multiple benefits to the pest control industry, ranging from environmental sustainability and reduced chemical use to improved long-term pest management strategies.
North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
The market for pest control is growing in North America owing to the widening scope of applications in not only residential or commercial but also in livestock and for industrial purposes, such as in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The pest control market in North America is experiencing notable growth owing to a convergence of factors. Moreover, there are numerous companies in North America providing pest control products and services. Apart from major players, there are many local players in the market. The presence of numerous pest control companies in the region also indicates that there is high demand for the pest control management. Stringent regulations in industries such as food safety and hospitality further bolster the market’s expansion. Innovations in pest control technologies, including eco-friendly solutions and integrated approaches, enhance efficacy and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144665518
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144665518
Key Highlights the Pest Control Market:
The pest control market has seen significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by various factors. Here are some key highlights of the pest control market:
1. Market Growth: The pest control industry has experienced steady growth due to increasing awareness of pest-related health and property risks. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years.
2. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization has led to more conducive environments for pests. As urban areas expand, the demand for pest control services has risen, particularly in densely populated cities.
Regulatory Changes: Stricter regulations related to pesticide use and environmental concerns have led to the development of more eco-friendly and sustainable pest control methods and products.
3. Technological Advancements: Pest control companies are adopting advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics, and remote monitoring to improve their services and efficiency.
4. Integrated Pest Management (IPM): IPM approaches, which focus on prevention and long-term solutions rather than solely relying on chemicals, are gaining popularity. This trend aligns with the demand for more sustainable pest control practices.
5. Residential and Commercial Sectors: Pest control services are in demand not only in residential properties but also in commercial and industrial settings. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of pest management for maintaining hygiene and protecting their brand reputation.
6. Eco-Friendly Products: There’s a growing demand for natural and organic pest control products, reflecting the broader trend towards environmentally friendly solutions.
Top Key Players in the Pest Control Market are:
Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144665518
1. Bayer AG (Germany)
2. Corteva Agriscience (US)
3. BASF SE (Germany)
4. Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
5. Rentokil Initial plc (UK)
6. Anticimex (Sweden)
7. Ecolab Inc. (US)
8. FMC Corporation (US)
9. De Sangosse (France)
10. Bell Laboratories (US)
Opportunity: Emergence of biological pest control solutions
The use of biological insecticides has relatively few or no side effects on human health, is gaining high acceptance among pest service providers. Major factors impacting the market growth include the change in regulations and the development of resistance among pest organisms. The ban on neonicotinoid pesticide use in Europe is an example of the acceptance of biological control solutions as compared to chemicals. Various companies are also focusing on introducing biological method of pest control in the market. For instance, in 2022, FMC Corporation acquired BioPhero, a Denmark-based pheromone research and production company. This acquisition enabled FMC to introduce biologically produced pheromone insect control technology in the pest control market, thereby expanding its product portfolio and strengthen its position as one of the leading players in the pest control market. These initiatives by the companies helps in boosting the biological pest control solution market, since these solutions offer multiple benefits to the pest control industry, ranging from environmental sustainability and reduced chemical use to improved long-term pest management strategies.
North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
The market for pest control is growing in North America owing to the widening scope of applications in not only residential or commercial but also in livestock and for industrial purposes, such as in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The pest control market in North America is experiencing notable growth owing to a convergence of factors. Moreover, there are numerous companies in North America providing pest control products and services. Apart from major players, there are many local players in the market. The presence of numerous pest control companies in the region also indicates that there is high demand for the pest control management. Stringent regulations in industries such as food safety and hospitality further bolster the market’s expansion. Innovations in pest control technologies, including eco-friendly solutions and integrated approaches, enhance efficacy and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144665518
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results