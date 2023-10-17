Insurance Platform| Market By 2030 | Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast & Opportunities
This remarkable expansion is driven by a confluence of factors. First and foremost, the insurance industry's relentless pursuit of digitization and automation is reshaping the insurance landscape
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2023 ) Insurance Platform Market is set to experience rapid growth, projected to surge from USD 81.7 billion in 2023 to USD 156.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2023–2028. This remarkable expansion is driven by a confluence of factors. First and foremost, the insurance industry's relentless pursuit of digitization and automation is reshaping the insurance landscape, reducing operational costs, and enhancing customer experiences. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized insurance solutions, powered by advanced data analytics and AI, is pushing insurers to invest heavily in platform-based technologies. Additionally, regulatory changes are accelerating the adoption of compliant platforms, while the rising popularity of insurtech startups and the need for seamless customer journeys are shaping the insuance platform market's future. In this dynamic landscape, insurance platforms are poised to revolutionize the industry, providing agility, efficiency, and innovation on an unprecedented scale.
By offering, consulting and advisory services segment to register for the largest market share during the forecast period
Insurance platform consulting and advisory services play a pivotal role in guiding insurers through the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation. These services, driven by the need for insurers to adapt to changing customer expectations and industry dynamics, offer expert insights and strategies. Growth in this sector is fueled by the increasing demand for customized digital solutions, regulatory compliance, and the pursuit of operational excellence. Key trends include harnessing advanced technologies like AI and blockchain to enhance underwriting and claims processing, as well as a strong emphasis on data analytics to optimize customer experiences.
By insurance type, cybersecurity insurance segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
Cybersecurity insurance is a rapidly evolving segment within the insurance platform market, addressing the need for protection against digital threats. It's driven by the expansion of cyberattacks and data breaches across industries, compelling businesses to safeguard their operations. Moreover, trends like increased demand for ransomware and social engineering coverage, along with stricter regulatory requirements, are reshaping the cybersecurity insurance landscape. As companies recognize the urgency of safeguarding their digital assets, this insurance type is poised for substantial growth within the broader insurance platform market.
By region, Asia Pacific to account for highest growth rate during forecast period
The Asia Pacific insurance platform market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by several key drivers and trends. Rapid urbanization and an expanding middle class are boosting insurance demand across the region. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital solutions, propelling insurers to invest in advanced insurance platforms for improved customer service and streamlined operations. Data analytics and artificial intelligence are being harnessed to enhance underwriting precision and detect fraudulent claims. Regulatory changes, particularly in markets like China and India, are promoting innovation and opening up opportunities for insurtech firms. As customer expectations evolve, insurers are embracing customer-centric approaches, providing personalized experiences through digital channels.
Some major players in the insurance platform market include Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Pegasystems (US), Accenture (Ireland), DXC Technology (US), and Cognizant (US).
