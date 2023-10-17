Tomato Concentrate Market to reach USD 1.60 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.5 percent over the forecast period
The Global Tomato Concentrate Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Bn. in 2022 and the total tomato concentrate revenue is expected to grow by 5.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1.60 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2023 ) The total global market for the Tomato Concentrate Market was valued at USD 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.60 Bn by 2029.
Tomato Concentrate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Tomato Concentrate Market.
Tomato Concentrate Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for processed foods, rising health awareness and growth in the food service industry are the growth drivers of the Tomato Concentrate Market growth. Volatility in the prices of tomatoes is the restraining factor of the Tomato Concentrate industry.
Tomato Concentrate Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest Tomato Concentrate Market share in 2022. The growing middle class and increasing Consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural food options are the regional growth drivers.
Tomato Concentrate Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Single Concentrate
Double Concentrate
Triple Concentrate
By Packaging Type
Bottles
Pouches
Cans
Cartons
By Application
Household
Industrial
Commercial
By Sales Channel
Convenience Stores
E-Commerce
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Others
Tomato Concentrate Key Players include:
COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd.
Kagome Co., Ltd.
Olam International
China Haohan Group Limited
Xinjiang Chalkis Company Ltd
Ingomar Packing Co.
ConAgra Brands, Inc.
Los Gatos Tomato Products
Stanislaus Food Products
Pacific Coast Producers
Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Campbell Soup Company
Toma-Tek (Neil Jones Food Company)
The Morning Star Company
Sugal Group
Mutti S.p.A.
