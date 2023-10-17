Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market worth $936 million by 2027 , growing at a CAGR of 13.3%
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instrument, Services, Consumables (Disinfectants & Detergents)), Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers),Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2023 ) The report "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instrument, Services, Consumables (Disinfectants & Detergents)), Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers),Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 936 million by 2027 from USD 501 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The ultrasound probe disinfection market is mainly driven by factors such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing volume of ultrasound procedures performed, and the increasing need for the high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes after each patient use. However, the lack of guidelines and low awareness about the high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes are restraining the growth of this market.
The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest share of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market during forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeat purchase of disinfectants for ultrasound probes.
The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in 2022.
On the basis of process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. In 2022, the high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market. The increasing demand for high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes and heat-sensitive probes and the high capability of high-level disinfectants to suppress the growth of pathogenic organisms are the major factors driving the adoption of the high-level disinfection process for ultrasound probes.
North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021
On the basis of region, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021. Factors such as growing quantity of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transesophageal echocardiography and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access), and the presence of leading market players in the region are driving the growth of this segment.
The ultrasound probe disinfection market is consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel plc (UK), STERIS plc (US), Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox (Canada), Germitec (France), Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories, Inc.(US).
