HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE FLUID ART EXPERIENCES TO ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2023 ) ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN – (EMAILWIRE) - Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
WHERE: 1426 N. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Colleen & Tony Gaglio | colleen@hawaiifluidart.com, tony@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Rochester Hills offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and
team-building events.
The Gaglios observed, “We really enjoy being able to look around the studio and see all the smiles. Just watching people’s expressions is so rewarding.”
”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” says Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC and Fort Mill, SC.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC and Fort Mill, SC.
