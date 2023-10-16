Autoinjectors Market worth $1.7 billion in 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 14.0%.
Autoinjectors Market by Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Technology (Manual, Automatic), Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), Route of administration (SC, IM), Volume (3ml), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 16, 2023 ) The report "Autoinjectors Market by Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Technology (Manual, Automatic), Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis), Route of administration (SC, IM), Volume (3ml), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2028 from USD 0.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. Where as, the autoinjector finished formulations market is projected to reach USD 136.5 billion in 2028 from USD 59.6 billion in 2023, growing a CAGR of 18.0%. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are favorable government support and reimbursements and growing number of regulatory apporvals for autoinjectors.
Rheumatoid Arthritis subsegment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market by therapy area
Among the therapy area, the autoinjectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, and other therapy areas. In 2023, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market by therapy area. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the wide adoption of autoinjectors for the treatment of this condition.
Disposable usage is the fastest-growing segment of the autoinjectors market by usage
In 2023, the disposable segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the usage segment of autoinjectors market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the high convinience and ease of use for patients as the need for manual loading of drug in the injector is eliminated due to presence of prefilled syringe, and low chances of infections through used needle.
Europe: The second-largest region in the autoinjectors market.
The European autoinjectors market is the second-largest autoinjectors market globally, mainly due to factors such as presence of a large geriatric population in the region and the improving reimbursement and regulatory scenario. The presence of large geriatric population in the region is expected to increase the prevalence of chronic diseases leading consequently leading to growing adoption of autoinjectors for treatment of these disease. The favorable reimbursement and regulatory scenario is expected to further support market growth.
The market for autoinjectors is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the autoinjector devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), SHL Medical (Switzerland), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Haselmeier GmbH (Germany), Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), Philip-Medisize, LLC (US), Oval Medical Technologies Ltd. (UK), Kaleo, Inc. (US), Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd. (China), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), and the some of the major market players for finished formulations include AbbVie Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Viatris Inc. (US), and Biogen (US).
