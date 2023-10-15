Bone Mineral Testing Market expected to reach USD 521 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.92 percent
Global Bone Mineral Testing Market size was valued at USD 305 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 521 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.92% from forecast 2023 to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Bone Mineral Testing Market was USD 305 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 521 Million by 2029.
Bone Mineral Testing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Bone Mineral Testing Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industry, examining key market trends, drivers, and challenges. The scope encompasses market size, growth potential, and competitive landscape, providing stakeholders with valuable information for strategic decision-making. The research methodology involves a thorough investigation of market dynamics, including primary and secondary research methods, to offer accurate and reliable insights.
Bone Mineral Testing Market Dynamics
The demand for Bone Mineral Testing is high as the advancements in technology plays an important role in the market, with the introduction of advanced diagnostic techniques such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) and quantitative ultrasound (QUS). The innovations offers precise and dependable results, enhancing the value proposition of bone mineral testing.
Bone Mineral Testing Market Regional Insights
North America dominate the Global Bone Mineral Testing Market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of bone-related disorders drives the bone mineral testing market.
Bone Mineral Testing Market Segmentation
By Test
DXA
QUS
BTM
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic laboratories
Specialty clinic
Research institutions
By Application
Osteoporosis Diagnosis
Fracture risk assessment
Treatment efficacy monitoring
Research purposes
Bone Mineral Testing Key Competitors include
GE Healthcare
Hologic, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
Medtronic plc
Swissray International, Inc.
BeamMed Ltd.
CooperSurgical Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
