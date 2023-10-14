Dry Mix Mortar Market expected to reach USD 52.87 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 14, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dry Mix Mortar Market was USD 40.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 52.87 Billion by 2029.
Dry Mix Mortar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis based on the product type, application and end-user. The market size and trends for the Market were analysed by using both primary research through interviews and surveys with professionals, and secondary research via literature review and annual reports.
Dry Mix Mortar Market Dynamics
The growth of dry mix mortar market is driven by increasing construction activities and advantages over traditional wet mortar mixes. Overall, the market for dry mix mortar is expected to grow significantly during forecasted period. Companies can take advantage of emerging trends and market opportunities to succeed in the market.
Dry Mix Mortar Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific region dominated the Dry Mix Mortar Market in the year 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to due to the increasing number of commercial and infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea.
Dry Mix Mortar Market Segmentation
By Type
Cement-based mortar
Polymer-modified mortar
Epoxy-based mortar
Other specialised styles
By Application
Masonry
Plastering
Flooring
Tile fixing
Waterproofing
Repair works
Industrial flooring
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Dry Mix Mortar Key Competitors include
Saint-Gobain Weber
Sika AG
Ardex Group
BASF SE
LafargeHolcim Ltd.
Mapei S.p.A.
Maximize Market Research is leading Chemical & Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
Industrial Catalyst Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 58.6 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period.
Copper Scrap Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 85.70 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Chemical & Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
