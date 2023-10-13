Insurance Brokerage Market expected to reach USD 104.22 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent
Global Insurance Brokerage Market was valued at USD 75.24 billion in 2022 & is expected to grow to USD 104.22 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period
As per Maximize Market research, the Insurance Brokerage Market was USD 75.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 104.22 Billion by 2029.
Insurance Brokerage Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis, market trends, key drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the insurance brokerage market. The research methodology involves a combination of in-depth primary and secondary research, market segmentation and data triangulation to extract valuable insights from the industry.
Insurance Brokerage Market Dynamics
Increased awareness and demand are major market drivers. As individuals and businesses become more aware of the risks they face, there is a growing appreciation for the value insurance brokers provide in the form of expert advice and customized insurance solutions. Regulatory changes also have a significant impact on demand for insurance brokers.
Insurance Brokerage Market Regional Insights
In North America, the insurance brokerage market is dominated by large insurance brokerage firms. Europe’s insurance brokerage market is well established and has a high standard of professionalism and compliance with regulatory requirements. UK, Germany, and France are the main contributors to market growth.
Insurance Brokerage Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Property and Casualty Insurance
Life and Health Insurance
Specialty Insurance
By Distribution Channel
Retail Brokerage
Wholesale and Reinsurance
Brokerage
By Customer Segment
Individuals and Families
SMEs
Large Corporations and Institutions
By Industry Vertical
Healthcare
Financial Services
Retail
Insurance Brokerage Key Competitors include
Aon plc
Willis Willis
Al Futtaim Willis
Towers Watson
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Ltd.
Al Futtaim
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
