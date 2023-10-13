Software Market expected to reach USD 1327.12 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.2 percent
Global Software Market size was valued at USD 592.87 Billion in 2022 and the total Software revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1327.12 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Software Market was USD 592.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1327.12 Billion by 2029.
Software Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report highlights the competitive market view, segment analysis, market trends, key drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the Software market. The market size and trends for the market were analysed by using both primary and secondary data.
Software Market Dynamics
Increasing adoption of digital technologies by businesses and consumers drives the demand for software products and services. About 80% of the businesses use BI and data analytics software with marketing/PR, distribution/inventory management, and advertising being the industries with the highest adoption rates, supporting software market growth.
Software Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America accounted for more than 40% of global software market share. The United States leads the North American software market, followed by Canada. In the US, Japan, South Africa, and Germany, security is the primary concern for buyers, while compatibility with current systems is the main challenge for buyers in Spain, India, and Germany.
Software Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Application Software
ERP
CRM
SCM
Enterprise Collaboration Software
ECM Software
Education Software
Data Quality Tools
Productivity Software
Office Software
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
SME
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
IT & Telecom
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Software Key Competitors include
IBM Corporation
NortonLifeLock Inc.
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP SE
Adobe Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
