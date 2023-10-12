Philippine Dark Comedy Makes International Premiere at Pacific Design Center
Step and Repeat LA Rolls Out the Red Carpet for ‘A Very Good Girl’ US premiere!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 12, 2023 ) West Hollywood - It was a very exciting night at the Pacific Design Center on October the 4th, as the cast and crew of the new Philippine dark comedy film, ‘A Very Good Girl’, turned out for the red carpet debut in West Hollywood.
Featuring an all-Philippine cast and crew, the film was directed by Petersen Vargas, and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, Daniel Saniana and Jumbo Albano. The film is based on a story also written by Mancol, which tells the tale of a heartless firing that triggers a chain of unfortunate events. According to IMDB, former employee, Philo, played by Kathryn Bernardo, “plots a meticulous revenge against retail mogul, Mother Molly, aiming to dismantle her empire and seize the ultimate payback. This time, there is no mercy.”
The film’s director (Vargas) garnered praise for his short film, ‘Lisyun qng Geografia’, in 2015 at the 11th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, where the film won Best Direction Award. Then in 2016, at the age of 24, Vargas went on to direct ‘2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten’, which premiered at the Cinema One Originals Film Festival, where it won Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actor!
The producers of ‘A Very Good Girl’ chose none other than Step and Repeat LA to create an impressive 8’H x 20’W Media Wall, which featured a large 3D logo of the film’s title placed directly in the middle of the wall, onto a stretched matte-fabric print. The fabric print featured a traditional pattern of studio logos that were printed using eco-friendly, water-based ink on a state-of-the-art HP Latex Printer.
Casie Nguyen of CTN Experiences, the PR company responsible for bringing the premiere to life, had this to say of Step and Repeat LA’s services: “THANK YOU SO MUCH for such a beautiful step and repeat! The experience was amazing, [and] working with [your team] on site was phenomenal. We couldn’t have done this without Step and Repeat LA - such a key moment!”
From award ceremonies and premieres, to grand openings and private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
