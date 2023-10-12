Hemp-based Products Market expected to Reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18 percent
Hemp-based Products Market size is been forecasted to reach USD 8.92 Billion by the year 2029 with a CAGR of 18% due to various market dynamics and trends.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Hemp-based Products Market was USD 2.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2029.
Hemp-based Products Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on Hemp-based Products Market covers an in-depth analysis of the report. It includes market dynamics that includes the drivers, restraints, challenges and growth opportunities in the market. The report also includes a thorough competitive landscape that includes key players and new entrants to give a detailed understanding of the market. For the analysis, SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis was conducted to grasp the various factors affecting the market.
Hemp-based Products Market Dynamics
Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with hemp is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the market. Increasing use in natural therapies has made it an alternative to synthetic drugs given its natural effectiveness.
Hemp-based Products Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Hemp-based Products Market in 2022 and is expected to continue with the growth streak over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second largest region to dominate the market.
Hemp-based Products Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Hemp oil
Seeds
CBD-infused
By Application
Food and drinks
Textiles
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online retail
Specialty stores
Others
By End-User
Businesses
Individual consumers
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By Extraction Method
Solvent-based extraction
Solventless extraction
By Certification
Organic
Non-GMO
Fair trade
Others
By Hemp Cultivation
Indoor cultivation
Outdoor cultivation
Hemp-based Products Market Key Players
Charlotte's Web
HempMeds
Lazarus Naturals
Endoca
CBDfx
Joy Organics
Green Roads
Royal CBD
