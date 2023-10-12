End-Use Industry Demand for Polymer Emulsions: Trends and Insights
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 12, 2023 ) The report "Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion, SB Latex), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global polymer emulsion market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 25.2 billion in 2020 to USD 38.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven mainly by the increasing demand from growing end-use industries in emerging markets and stringent regulations regarding VOC emission.
Acrylics segment is estimated to dominate the overall polymer emulsion market
The acrylics segment accounts for the largest share of the overall polymer emulsion market. The market for this segment is also witnessing the highest growth rate. Acrylic polymer emulsion is used widely in various applications due to its properties, such as low VOC emission and excellent durability. It is also preferred in multiple end-use applications due to its versatility. Acrylics are used to prepare polymers with rigid, flexible, ionic, nonionic, hydrophobic, or hydrophilic properties. They are transparent, have resistance to breakage, provide excellent finish gloss, improved adhesion to non-porous surfaces, and flow and stability. They are also commonly known as polyacrylates.
Paints & coatings is the largest application in the polymer emulsion market
The paints & coatings segment is the largest consumer of polymer emulsion. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand in industries, such as construction and automotive. Polymer emulsion is used widely in paints & coatings as its manufacturing process has a lower carbon footprint. The high VOC content of solvent-based products and the implementation of government regulations regarding air pollution control has stimulated the development of low VOC paints & coatings. This increased the demand for water-based paints & coatings, which in turn, drive the growth of polymer emulsions in the paints & coatings segment.
Building & construction is the largest end-use industry in polymer emulsion market
The building & construction end-use industry is the largest consumer of polymer emulsion. The growth of the market in this segment is attributed to the high demand for polymer emulsion in architectural paints, deck & trim paints, and elastomeric wall coatings, among others. Excellent durability and high water resistance drive its demand in the end-use industries.
APAC is projected to be the largest polymer emulsion market
APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for polymer emulsion. The region is witnessing growth in the polymer emulsion market because of the rapid expansion of building & construction, consumer durables, and transportation sectors. The manufacturers are attracted to the region as skilled labor required for the operation of manufacturing units is available at lower wages. The presence of major polymer emulsion manufacturers and stringent government regulation related to VOC emission are major factors supporting the growth of polymer emulsion in the region.
DIC Corporation (Japan), Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema Group (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Trinseo (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Synthomer Plc (UK), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the polymer emulsion market.
