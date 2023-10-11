Cell Dissociation Market worth $1.4 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 17.8%
Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Trypsin, Papain, DNase, Hyaluronidase, Instruments), Tissue Type (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institutes) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2023 ) The report "Cell Dissociation Market Product (Trypsin, Papain, DNase, Hyaluronidase, Instruments), Tissue Type (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institutes), Region- Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028 from USD 0.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.8%. Key drivers of the cell dissociation market include, growing use of tissue dissociation products in mammalian cell culture and expanding cell therapy production facilities. The mammalian-based capacity for recombinant proteins grew yearly at 10.8%, whereas recombinant microbial-based capacity grew at 3.0% yearly. As cell culture is an integral part of developing mammalian-based recombinant therapeutics, the uptake of cell dissociation products is expected to increase with it.
Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2022
Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In 2022, the enzymatic cell dissociation products segment accounted for the highest revenue. Uptake of cell dissociation enzymes is expected to increase attributed to increasing cell based research activities.
By tissue type, the connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022
Based on the tissue type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into epethilial tissues, connective tissues, and other tissues such as muscles tissues and nervous tissues. The connective tissues is the dominant segment of the cell dissociation market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace through 2023-2028. In the past few years, extensive research has been performed to achieve a granular understanding of connective tissue structures.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market
Based on end-users, the cell dissociation market is segmented into research & academic isntitutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key end users of the cell dissociation market, with highest revenue share in 2022. Increasing insvestments by pharmaceutical companies to develop stem cell-based therapies is expected to strengthen the adoption of cell dissociation products.
North America dominates the global cell dissociation market
The cell dissociation market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the cell dissociation market, which is attributed to increasing investments in the development of novel cell-based therapies.
The cell dissociation market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PAN-Biotech (Germany), CellSystems GmbH (Germany), AMSBIO (England), Neuromics (US), VitaCyte, LLC. (US), ALSTEM (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Gemini Bio (US), Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US), Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India), Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US), Capricorn Scientific (Germany), Abeomics (US), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).
The cell dissociation market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PAN-Biotech (Germany), CellSystems GmbH (Germany), AMSBIO (England), Neuromics (US), VitaCyte, LLC. (US), ALSTEM (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Gemini Bio (US), Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US), Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India), Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US), Capricorn Scientific (Germany), Abeomics (US), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
