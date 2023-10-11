Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth and Opportunities
The commercial greenhouse market is projected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 39.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. Several important factors augment the demand for commercial greenh
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2023 ) The global commercial greenhouse market is on the brink of significant growth, presenting exciting opportunities for businesses and agricultural enthusiasts alike. According to a recent research report by MarketsandMarkets, titled "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type, Crop Type, Equipment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," this industry is poised to reach a staggering USD 68.7 billion by 2028, experiencing a robust CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period in terms of value.
Types of Greenhouses
One of the key findings of the report is the prominence of plastic greenhouses in this evolving market. These structures not only address environmental concerns but also offer higher yield capacities. With an increasing focus on research and development and the approval of innovative products, plastic greenhouses are gaining traction. Their versatility, ranging from small stand-alone structures to large gutter-connected greenhouses, positions them as a driving force in the commercial greenhouse market.
The Role of Hardware
Hardware plays a pivotal role in the greenhouse industry, providing the essential building blocks for efficient operations. Structural frameworks, ventilation systems, heating and cooling systems, lighting, irrigation systems, and automated controls are the linchpin components that ensure optimal growing conditions. These elements directly influence temperature, humidity, lighting intensity, and nutrient delivery, all of which are crucial for successful crop cultivation in controlled environments. As the adoption of commercial greenhouses continues to grow, businesses and growers are prioritizing investments in advanced hardware solutions, promising consistent yields, higher-quality produce, and resource efficiency.
The Vegetable Advantage
In terms of crop types, vegetables claim the largest share of the commercial greenhouse market. Vegetables are a dietary staple worldwide, and commercial greenhouses provide an ideal environment for year-round cultivation. This capability aligns with consumer preferences shifting towards locally sourced and sustainably grown produce. The market's ability to provide fresh, environmentally conscious options resonates with the evolving demands of consumers.
Europe Leading the Way
Europe has emerged as a frontrunner in the commercial greenhouse market, accounting for the largest share in terms of value in 2022. Several factors contribute to the expansion of this market in Europe. The need for a year-round supply of vegetables and crops aligns with commercial greenhouses' ability to meet this demand effectively. Moreover, Europe's affinity for cutting-edge agricultural technologies, supportive government policies, and incentives for sustainable farming practices create a favorable climate for greenhouse adoption.
Key Players
The market's evolution wouldn't be possible without the contributions of key players such as Berry Global Group, Signify Holding, Heliospectra AB, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, Prospiant, RICHEL GROUP, Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon, LOGIQS.B.V., Lumigrow, Inc, Agra Tech, Inc, Hort Americas, Top Greenhouses, and Stuppy Greenhouse. Their dedication to innovation and quality products drives the industry forward.
