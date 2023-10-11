The Changing Face of Packaging: Paperboard Market Research
Uncover the latest trends in the Paper & Paperboard Packaging market. Our expert review explores industry dynamics, demand, and cutting-edge research, offering a glimpse into the sustainable future of packaging solutions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2023 ) The report "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Grade (SBS, CUK, FBB, WLC, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global paper & paperboard packaging market size is estimated to be USD 199.8 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 254.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The paper & paperboard packaging industry serves as a basic necessity for all other industries for their products to reach to the end user and has been growing with the global packaging market. Packaging plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage proof, and acts as an excellent marketing tool. It is used in all the applications, and the major ones considered in the study are food, beverage, healthcare, personal & home care, and others (includes education, stationary, construction material, and electronic goods). With increasing environmental issues of landfill and degradation of packaging material, a shift has been seen from plastic to more usage of paper & paperboard in the packaging industry.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market”
180 - Market Data Tables
41 - Figures
207 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23392290
“SBS segment of paper & paperboard packaging to be the second largest segment during the forecast period”
Solid bleached sulfate is a premium paperboard grade, produced from a furnish containing at least 80% virgin bleached wood pulp. Most bleached paperboard is coated with a thin layer of kaolin clay to improve its printing surface and may also be coated with polyethylene (PE) resin for wet strength food packaging. Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) is manufactured from virgin bleached hardwood. The appearance of SBS is clean white. For SBS, the caliper is measured at 8-24 pt. The product has a basis weight of 112-254 lbs/ 3msf. The strength of the product is moderate and has a density of 1X. The product has excellent cutting and gluing qualities. There are various processes to manufacture the different grades of paper & paperboard such as calender process, sulfite process, kraft process, and soda pulping. For SBS, the food industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing application. The food industry requires clean packaging solutions that are manufactured of virgin pulp.
“Boxboard segment to be the fastest growing type of paper & paperboard packaging during the forecast period.”
Boxboard is an umbrella term used for packaging solutions made from different grades of paperboard. Boxboard is manufactured from mechanical pulp which forms the middle layer; two outer layers are manufactured from chemical pulp. Boxboard includes rigid boxes, folding boxes, paperboard trays, and beverage holders used in the packaging industry. A rigid or a set-up box is a container manufactured in a three-dimensional form that is ready to be filled. A rigid box does not collapse like a folding carton as the chipboard used is thicker. Rigid boxes are usually cheap to manufacture. They are used for packaging jewelry and cosmetics.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23392290
Folding boxes are containers that use a variety of folding techniques. They can be pre-glued by hand or machine-erected depending upon the requirement of the product that needs to be packaged. Innovatively shaped packs help manufacturers differentiate their product in the market. They can be used to package different products such as bakery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, electronics, and meat. Trays may be manufactured in various shapes and sizes depending on the requirement. They are made from different grades of paperboard (mainly recycled) and used for representation purposes and holding mono-packaged FMCG products in stores. They are also used for packaging ready meals and meats. Trays are a sustainable solution as they have excellent sealing integrity of board and lid options, they are resistant to high temperatures, and are also suitable for freezing. Apart from this, paperboard trays are less likely to break like plastic products, when they are frozen. It is also a better insulator than plastic.
“Europe is the second largest market for paper & paperboard packaging”
Europe is the largest market for paper & paperboard packaging market. The region possessed higher potential due to its environmental regulations against plastic usage in the past years which promoted usage of Paper & Paperboard for packaging. 33% of the total global market is covered by European region. Germany is the largest user of paper & paperboard packaging in Europe with a market value share of 16% and market volume share of 23% in Europe. The country is projected to have a high growth rate in the beverage industry which will serve as the potential application for next 5 years.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=23392290
Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Key Players
The paper & paperboard packaging market comprises major solution providers, Amcor Ltd. (Australia), ITC Ltd. (India), Cascades Inc. (Canada),RockTenn Company (U.S.), Clearwater Paper Corporation (U.S.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Mondi ,Group (South Africa), and Metsa Group (Finland) among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market”
180 - Market Data Tables
41 - Figures
207 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23392290
“SBS segment of paper & paperboard packaging to be the second largest segment during the forecast period”
Solid bleached sulfate is a premium paperboard grade, produced from a furnish containing at least 80% virgin bleached wood pulp. Most bleached paperboard is coated with a thin layer of kaolin clay to improve its printing surface and may also be coated with polyethylene (PE) resin for wet strength food packaging. Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) is manufactured from virgin bleached hardwood. The appearance of SBS is clean white. For SBS, the caliper is measured at 8-24 pt. The product has a basis weight of 112-254 lbs/ 3msf. The strength of the product is moderate and has a density of 1X. The product has excellent cutting and gluing qualities. There are various processes to manufacture the different grades of paper & paperboard such as calender process, sulfite process, kraft process, and soda pulping. For SBS, the food industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing application. The food industry requires clean packaging solutions that are manufactured of virgin pulp.
“Boxboard segment to be the fastest growing type of paper & paperboard packaging during the forecast period.”
Boxboard is an umbrella term used for packaging solutions made from different grades of paperboard. Boxboard is manufactured from mechanical pulp which forms the middle layer; two outer layers are manufactured from chemical pulp. Boxboard includes rigid boxes, folding boxes, paperboard trays, and beverage holders used in the packaging industry. A rigid or a set-up box is a container manufactured in a three-dimensional form that is ready to be filled. A rigid box does not collapse like a folding carton as the chipboard used is thicker. Rigid boxes are usually cheap to manufacture. They are used for packaging jewelry and cosmetics.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23392290
Folding boxes are containers that use a variety of folding techniques. They can be pre-glued by hand or machine-erected depending upon the requirement of the product that needs to be packaged. Innovatively shaped packs help manufacturers differentiate their product in the market. They can be used to package different products such as bakery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, electronics, and meat. Trays may be manufactured in various shapes and sizes depending on the requirement. They are made from different grades of paperboard (mainly recycled) and used for representation purposes and holding mono-packaged FMCG products in stores. They are also used for packaging ready meals and meats. Trays are a sustainable solution as they have excellent sealing integrity of board and lid options, they are resistant to high temperatures, and are also suitable for freezing. Apart from this, paperboard trays are less likely to break like plastic products, when they are frozen. It is also a better insulator than plastic.
“Europe is the second largest market for paper & paperboard packaging”
Europe is the largest market for paper & paperboard packaging market. The region possessed higher potential due to its environmental regulations against plastic usage in the past years which promoted usage of Paper & Paperboard for packaging. 33% of the total global market is covered by European region. Germany is the largest user of paper & paperboard packaging in Europe with a market value share of 16% and market volume share of 23% in Europe. The country is projected to have a high growth rate in the beverage industry which will serve as the potential application for next 5 years.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=23392290
Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Key Players
The paper & paperboard packaging market comprises major solution providers, Amcor Ltd. (Australia), ITC Ltd. (India), Cascades Inc. (Canada),RockTenn Company (U.S.), Clearwater Paper Corporation (U.S.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Mondi ,Group (South Africa), and Metsa Group (Finland) among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results