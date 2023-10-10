Crocodile on the Banks of the Mara River
New children’s book explores wildlife along the Mara River in East Africa. Will the scrawny wildebeests outsmart the big, brave crocodile?
Denver, CO and Ames, IA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce a new children's book by Sarah Sebring Binder. Crocodile on the Banks of the Mara River is Sarah's fifth book for kids, and celebrates the wonders of African wildlife.
Crocodile is basking in the sun on the banks of the Mara River and feeling very, very sleepy… A herd of wildebeests is on alert, warily watching Crocodile. They want to cross to the other side of the river where the grass is greener, and although Crocodile has closed his eyes, he could be faking! The wildebeests inch closer to the banks of the river—Crocodile does not move. Nor do Crocodile’s eyes. What to do?
The Mara River flows through Kenya and Tanzania, in beautiful Africa, and it is central to the wildlife of the Serengeti and the Masai Mara. Every year more than a million wildebeests cross the Mara River as they follow the rains to greener pastures. And the crocodiles await the great migration.
This story, inspired by Sarah Sebring Binder’s once-in-a-lifetime African safari, touches on the challenges that the wildebeests and crocodiles face in their daily efforts to survive. The book is also dedicated to George Mo Omuya, the author’s safari guide. “Those on safari with him leave with a love of East Africa and all its wonders,” Sarah explains. “And the more we know about our strong, beautiful yet vulnerable planet, its people, places and living creatures, the more we can be inspired to care for it and all the living things with which we share Earth.”
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6403-9 Format: 11 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $17.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6404-6 Format: 11 x 8.5 color hardback Retail: $27.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Animals / Africa
About the Author: Sarah Sebring Binder has been an educator for more than 40 years, sharing her love of reading, writing and storytelling with students. Her stories share the joy of family, friends and this great big world, along with the magnificence of Planet Earth. When she is not writing, Sarah loves to garden, dance, fiddle, travel and quilt. She is also the author of Kitty S. Hawk, Pete the Parakeet, Pack Rat’s Lost and Found and Dreaming of a White Christmas.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6403-9 Format: 11 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $17.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6404-6 Format: 11 x 8.5 color hardback Retail: $27.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Animals / Africa
About the Author: Sarah Sebring Binder has been an educator for more than 40 years, sharing her love of reading, writing and storytelling with students. Her stories share the joy of family, friends and this great big world, along with the magnificence of Planet Earth. When she is not writing, Sarah loves to garden, dance, fiddle, travel and quilt. She is also the author of Kitty S. Hawk, Pete the Parakeet, Pack Rat's Lost and Found and Dreaming of a White Christmas.
