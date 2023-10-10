Automotive Wheel Market to reach USD 59.69 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.9 percent over the forecast period
Automotive Wheel Market was valued at US$ 39.96 Bn. in 2022 and the total Automotive Wheel revenue is expected to grow at 5.9% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 59.69 Bn.
Automotive Wheel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Automotive Wheel Market report provides a thorough analysis, covering market share, size, and industry segments. Data is collected through primary and secondary research, analyzed with tools like SWOT, PESTLE, and PORTER's Five Forces. The report also examines drivers, opportunities, constraints, and regional perspectives in the automotive wheel industry.
Automotive Wheel Market Dynamics
The growth driver of the Automotive Wheel Market is the industry's transformation, where large corporations are shifting from offering basic vehicles and tires to leveraging new technology and digitalization to provide sophisticated services tailored to customer demands.
Automotive Wheel Market Regional Insights
Due to increased fleet efficiency, the future will demand fewer cars. As per PwC Autofacts, Europe's current inventory of slightly over 280 million vehicles could potentially decrease to approximately 200 million by 2030, marking a reduction of over 25%.
Automotive Wheel Market Segmentation
By Rim Size
13"-15"
16"-18"
19"-21"
Above 21"
By Material
Alloy
Steel
Aluminum
Carbon Fiber
Other
By Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By End-User
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market Key Competitors include:
MAXION Wheels (Germany)
Borbet GmbH (Germany)
Uniwheels (Germany)
BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG. (Germany)
Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)
CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. (China)
Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel (China)
LIZHONG WHEEL GROUP (China)
