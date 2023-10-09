Gene Expression Market to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 8.7 percent over the forecast period
Gene Expression Market size was valued at USD 3.2 Bn. in 2022 and the total Gene Expression revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 4.9 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Gene Expression Market was USD 3.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.9 Bn by 2029.
Gene Expression Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Gene Expression Market report includes current, past and expected overview based on market share, market size and various segments in the industry. This information is collected through primary and secondary research methods and later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and PORTER’s five force model. The report includes drivers, opportunities, restraints and regional insights.
Gene Expression Market Dynamics
The growing trend of personalized medication and the increase in genetic disorders are expected to drive Gene Expression Market. The stringent government rules and lack of skilled personnel are anticipated to limit the market growth.
Gene Expression Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period in the Gene Expression Market. Whereas, North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow gradually over the period of time.
Gene Expression Market Segmentation
By Consumables
Reagents
DNA Chips
By Technology
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Next-generation sequencing (NGS)
Microarray
By Service
Gene Expression Profiling
Bioinformatics Solutions
By Application
Research and Development
Drug Discovery
Clinical Diagnosis
By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Institute and Research Institute
Gene Expression Market Key Competitors include:
QIAGEN
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Illumina, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
GE Healthcare
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Gene Expression Analysis Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 8.13 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8 percent during the forecast period.
DNA Forensic Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 6.69 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.02 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
