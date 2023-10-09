RPA in Insurance Market to reach USD 727.71 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 28.4 percent over the forecast period
The RPA in Insurance Market size was valued at USD 98.5 Million in 2022 and the total Anime revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 727.71 Million.
As per Maximize Market research, the RPA in Insurance Market was USD 98.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 727.71 Mn by 2029.
RPA in Insurance Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The RPA in Insurance Market study involved conducting competitive benchmarking of key companies, assessing market share, sizing the market, and evaluating product penetration across various geographical regions. To gather data, a combination of primary and secondary research methods was utilized. Subsequently, the data underwent analysis using PORTER's Five Forces model, which yielded valuable insights into the drivers, constraints, opportunities, and critical factors influencing the market.
RPA in Insurance Market Dynamics
The growing use of data analytics, machine learning and AI by major companies to increase efficiency is expected to drive the RPA in Insurance Market. The RPA system requires a high implementation cost that is expected to limit market growth.
RPA in Insurance Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the RPA in Insurance Market in 2022 and is expected to grow throughout the forecast period 2023-2029. The presence of major IT companies in the region driving the region’s growth.
RPA in Insurance Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Service
By Deployment Mode
On-Premise
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Application
Claims Processing
Insurance Underwriting
Regulatory Compliance
Finance and Accounts
Others
RPA in Insurance Market Key Competitors include:
Fidel Technologies
Infosys Limited
Opteamix
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Dynpro
Vuram
Aspire Systems
Opteamix
Pegasystems, Inc.
Royal Cyber Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
