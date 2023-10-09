Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 11.9 percent over the forecast period
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Bn. in 2022 and the total Micro Injection Molded Plastic revenue is expected to grow by 11.9 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.2 Bn.
As per Maximize Market research, the Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market was USD 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.2 Bn by 2029.
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market report includes information regarding segments such as material type, process and application in different industries. The information has been gathered through primary and secondary research and later analyzed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force model.
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for complex plastic components with minimalist structures is expected to boost the Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market. The factors that are expected to limit the growth are the cost of research and development for these molded designs and the lack of a skilled workforce.
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Regional Insights
The growing industrialization and advanced technologies in the Asia Pacific are expected to boost the growth in the Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market. The demand for micro-electronics contributes to the region’s growth.
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyoxymethylene (POM)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyetherimide (PEI)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Others
By Process
Hot runner injection molding
Cold runner injection molding
Gas-assisted injection molding
By Application
Automotive
Electronics
Medical
Optics
Others
Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Key Competitors include:
EVCO Plastics
Stack Plastics
Makuta Micro Injection Molding
American Precision Products
Accumold
HTI Plastics
Microdyne Plastics
Precimold
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
