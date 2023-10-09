Holographic AR Display Market to reach USD 1145 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 31.3 percent over the forecast period
Global Holographic AR Display Market size was valued at USD 223.60 Mn in 2022 and total Holographic AR Display market revenue is expected to reach USD 1,145 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 31.3%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Holographic AR Display Market was USD 223.60 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1145 Mn by 2029.
Holographic AR Display Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Holographic AR Display Market report offers a comprehensive analysis categorized by component and application segments. It furnishes valuable insights into market share, market size, and product adoption across different geographic regions. The data was later analyzed by utilizing tools such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and PORTER'S Five Forces model.
Holographic AR Display Market Dynamics
AR technology is gaining high importance in all sectors such as healthcare, education and others, which is expected to drive the Holographic AR Display Market. The holographic AR displays are very costly and are anticipated to limit the market growth.
Holographic AR Display Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the North American region dominated the Holographic AR Display Market and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. Europe also holds considerable significance in the holographic AR displays industry, primarily due to the rising investments in AR technology.
Holographic AR Display Market Segmentation
By Component
Electronic Component
Optical Component
Diffractive Optical Element (DOE)
Holographic Optical Element (HOE)
By Application
Automotive
Transportation and Heavy Machinery
Infrastructure
Healthcare and Surgery
Education
Telecommunication
Others
Holographic AR Display Market Key Competitors include:
WayRay AG
Continental AG
DigiLens Inc.
Indiegogo, Inc.
Avegant Corp.
Looking Glass Factory Inc.
Realview Imaging Ltd
Sygic
Animmersion UK Ltd.
VividQ
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Holographic AR Display Market Key Competitors include:
WayRay AG
Continental AG
DigiLens Inc.
Indiegogo, Inc.
Avegant Corp.
Looking Glass Factory Inc.
Realview Imaging Ltd
Sygic
Animmersion UK Ltd.
VividQ
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
