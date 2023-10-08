Bolt Heaters Market to reach USD 271.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period
Bolt Heaters Market size was valued at USD 195.3 Mn. in 2022 and the total Bolt Heaters revenue is expected to grow by 4.8 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 271.2 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 08, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Bolt Heaters Market was USD 195.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 271.2 Mn by 2029.
Bolt Heaters Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Bolt Heaters Market report provides competitive benchmarking of the key companies based on market share, market size and the penetration of the product in different geographical regions. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data and later analyzed by PORTER’s five force model, which provides drivers, restraints, opportunities and important insights.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/215614
Bolt Heaters Market Dynamics
The bolt heaters are used for several industrial applications and repair activities. The increasing demand for bolt heaters in maintenance operations is expected to drive the Bolt Heaters Market. The high cost associated with bolt heaters is expected to limit the market growth.
Bolt Heaters Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest share of 35 percent and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period 2023-2029. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent over the period of time.
Bolt Heaters Market Segmentation
By Type
Flexible Bolt Heaters
Gas Bolt Heaters
Electric Bolt Heaters
By End User
Oil and Gas
Marine
Power Generation
Food and Plastic Packaging
Others
Bolt Heaters Market Key Competitors include:
Chromalox
Enerpac
Hydraquip
Park Thermal International
Flex-C-Therm Corporation
Advanced Design Technology (ADT)
Industrial Heater Corporation
Kampa
KH Heating Solutions
MSI Viking
NPT
Powerblanket
Sigma Thermal
Stargas
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electrical Services Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 175.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period.
Biobatteries Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 168.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Bolt Heaters Market Key Competitors include:
Chromalox
Enerpac
Hydraquip
Park Thermal International
Flex-C-Therm Corporation
Advanced Design Technology (ADT)
Industrial Heater Corporation
Kampa
KH Heating Solutions
MSI Viking
NPT
Powerblanket
Sigma Thermal
Stargas
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electrical Services Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 175.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period.
Biobatteries Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 168.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
