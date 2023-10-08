Ascites Market expected to reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent
The Ascites Market size was valued at USD 2.50 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2%
As per Maximize Market research, the Ascites Market was USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2029.
Ascites Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report is not only a representation of global players but also covers the market holding of local players in each country. Market structure by country with market holding by market leaders, market followers, and local players make this report a comprehensive and insightful industry outlook. The report has covered the mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships happening in the market by region, and by investment.
Ascites Market Dynamics
The early detection of ascites has been done by the advancement of diagnostic imaging techniques, such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scan. An increase in the elderly population which develops the increases risk of developing ascites. This is expected to drive the growth of the market.
Ascites Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the ascites market during the forecast period. The region's market growth is due to the high prevalence of liver cirrhosis, which is a primary reason to boost the regional market.
Ascites Market Segmentation
By Type
Transudative
Exudative
Others
By Diagnosis
Imaging Tests
Blood Tests
Paracentesis
By Treatment
Sodium reduction
Medications
Therapeutic Paracentesis
Shunt Placement
Liver Transplant
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Ascites Key Competitors include
Pfizer, Inc.
Novartis International AG
Sanofi S.A.
Merck & Co.,Inc.
BioVie inc.
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/215535
Get a Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/215535
