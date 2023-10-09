Medical Display Market worth $2.9 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 5.2%
Medical Display Market by Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays, OLED Displays), Panel Size (Under 22.9 inch panels, 23.9-26.9 inch panels, 27-41.9 inch panels), Resolution, Display Color, Application - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2023 ) The report "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays, OLED Displays), Panel Size (Under 22.9 inch panels, 23.9-26.9 inch panels, 27-41.9 inch panels), Resolution, Display Color, Application - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. like rising technological advancements, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging, rising awareness and adoption of minimally invasive procedures and surge in telemedicine and remote diagnostics. However, market saturation in developed countries and increasing adoption of refurbished medical displays will be challenges in the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74058413
In this report, the Medical Display Market is segmented based on technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application and region.
Color display segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.
The Medical Display Market is categorized into five segments, including technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application. Among these categories, the color segment in display color is projected to experience the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2028. Enhanced visualization, technological advancements, increasing complexity of medical imaging, improved patient care and safety, integration with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advantages of color displays over grayscale displays such as enhanced contrast and differentiation, improved depth perception, enhanced communication and collaboration, multi-modality application are responsible for the large adoption of color display.
OLED Displays accounted for the fastest growing of the Medical Display Market in 2022.
The Medical Display Market is categorized into different technology, including LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays, OLED Displays. Among these, the OLED displays segment held the fastest-growing market for medical display market in 2022. This significant market share can be attributed to factors such as fast response time and high refresh rates of OLED displays enable real-time visualization of moving structures, making them valuable for procedures that require precise guidance and monitoring, such as minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopy.
Europe accounted for the second largest share of the Medical Display Market in 2022.
The Medical Display Market is segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Europe emerged as the second dominant market for Medical Display worldwide. The increasing demand for Medical Display and the availability of advanced technologies are expected to be major driving factors for market growth in Europe. The region's substantial market share can be attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the continuous investment in research and development of medical devices.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74058413
Key Market Players:
The prominent players in the global Medical Display Market are Barco NV (Belgium), Eizo (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), Lg Electronics (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), Steris (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Siemens Healthineers Ag (Germany), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd (US), Stryker (US), and Coje Display (South Korea)
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74058413
In this report, the Medical Display Market is segmented based on technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application and region.
Color display segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.
The Medical Display Market is categorized into five segments, including technology, panel size, resolution, display color, application. Among these categories, the color segment in display color is projected to experience the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2028. Enhanced visualization, technological advancements, increasing complexity of medical imaging, improved patient care and safety, integration with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advantages of color displays over grayscale displays such as enhanced contrast and differentiation, improved depth perception, enhanced communication and collaboration, multi-modality application are responsible for the large adoption of color display.
OLED Displays accounted for the fastest growing of the Medical Display Market in 2022.
The Medical Display Market is categorized into different technology, including LED-Backlit LCD Displays, CCFL-Backlit LCD Displays, OLED Displays. Among these, the OLED displays segment held the fastest-growing market for medical display market in 2022. This significant market share can be attributed to factors such as fast response time and high refresh rates of OLED displays enable real-time visualization of moving structures, making them valuable for procedures that require precise guidance and monitoring, such as minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopy.
Europe accounted for the second largest share of the Medical Display Market in 2022.
The Medical Display Market is segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Europe emerged as the second dominant market for Medical Display worldwide. The increasing demand for Medical Display and the availability of advanced technologies are expected to be major driving factors for market growth in Europe. The region's substantial market share can be attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the continuous investment in research and development of medical devices.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74058413
Key Market Players:
The prominent players in the global Medical Display Market are Barco NV (Belgium), Eizo (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), Lg Electronics (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), Steris (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Siemens Healthineers Ag (Germany), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd (US), Stryker (US), and Coje Display (South Korea)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results