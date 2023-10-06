Revolutionizing Semiconductor Integration: The 3D Stacking Market Outlook
3D Stacking Market by Method (Die-to-Die, Die-to-Wafer, Wafer-to-Wafer, Chip-to-Chip, Chip-to-Wafer), Technology (Through-Silicon Via, Hybrid Bonding, Monolithic 3D Integration), Device (Logic ICs, Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS) - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2023 ) The 3D stacking market value is estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The cost advantage offered by 3D stacking technology is a major factor driving the growth of 3D stacking market value globally. Moreover, rapid expansion of semiconductor applications across various industries is also an important factor contributing to the market growth.
Key Market Players:
Key players in the 3D stacking market value are Samsung (South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), ASE (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), JCET Group Co., Ltd. (China) and Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio, but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative 3D stacking solutions owing to the emergence of new application areas for 3D stacking market value.
The emergence of monolithic 3D IC and the advancement of other technological trends have resulted in the increased adoption of 3D stacking technology. Monolithic 3D IC technology has evolved from early research to commercialization, offering improved performance and integration, but faces challenges in cost and design complexity. It finds applications in diverse industries and is a key driver of advanced semiconductor stacking.
Automotive industry is a major market for 3D stacking. The automotive sector is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rapid adoption of 3D stacking technology. The industry is undergoing a transformation driven by the proliferation of electric vehicles, advancements in autonomous driving technologies, and the increasing integration of electronic systems for improved safety and infotainment. 3D stacking addresses the automotive industry's demand for compact yet powerful electronic systems by enabling the integration of diverse sensors, processors, and memory units within a limited space.
The growth in 3D stacking for MEMS & sensors can be attributed to the increasing need for compact and accurate sensing technologies across industries. 3D stacking optimizes sensor integration, enabling multiple sensors to coexist in a compact space, enhancing precision and expanding the application areas of MEMS & sensors. The automotive industry has adopted MEMS sensors to boost performance, save costs, and increase reliability.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D stacking market value owing to the availability of low-cost labor in China, innovations and advancements by fabrications plants in Taiwan, manufacturing capabilities of Japanese companies, and the establishment of new fabs in China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. These factors are some of the cutting-edge advantages for the Asian semiconductor industry.
