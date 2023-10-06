PV Module Encapsulant Film Market expected to Reach USD 3.91 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9 percent
Global PV Module Encapsulant Film Market size was valued at USD 2.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9 %.
PV Module Encapsulant Film Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's scope covers applications in solar panel manufacturing, market dynamics, technological advancements, and regional insights, providing valuable information for stakeholders in the PV module encapsulant film market. The Market Report presents a detailed analysis of the global photovoltaic (PV) module encapsulant film industry, encompassing market size, trends, and major players. The research methodology involves primary data collection through industry surveys and interviews, complemented by secondary data analysis.
PV Module Encapsulant Film Market Dynamics
Increasing awareness of solar energy such as its long-term economic benefits and favorable environmental impact, encourages more people to invest in solar panel installations, thereby raising the requirement for encapsulant materials.
PV Module Encapsulant Film Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the market in the year 2022 and held the largest PV Module Encapsulant Film Market share and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The adoption of renewable energy sources including solar power is increasing in this region.
PV Module Encapsulant Film Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Ethyl Vinyl Acetate(EVA)
Polyolefin Elastomer (POE)
Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)
By Thickness
20 -0.40mm
40-0.60 mm
60-0.80 mm
By Weight
Below 400 g/m2
400-475 g/m2
Above 475 g/m2
By Application
Monoficial PV Module
Bifacial PV Module
By End User
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
PV Module Encapsulant Film Key Competitors include
3M(US)
Borealis(Austria)
Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Co., Ltd.(China)
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy and power research firm, has also published the following reports:
Solar PV Back Sheet Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 3.96 bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5 percent during the forecast period.
PV Monitoring Technologies Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 53.97 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy and power research firm, has also published the following reports:
