Moderating a Love Affair with Food: 10 Tips to Mindful Eating and Drinking
Food Wine Pro Shares Top Tips for Mindful Eating and Drinking in New Foodie Survival Guide Just in time for Holiday 2023!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2023 ) Denver, CO and New York, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new non-fiction book by Michelle Lawton. Moderating a Love Affair with Food offers a delightful take on embracing mindfulness while enjoying one’s culinary journey. It is a practical guide for anyone looking to find a more healthy, sustainable relationship with food and drink.
Michelle Lawton is a longtime food and wine marketing professional and founder of brand consultancy joyfulplate.™ “In a world where indulgence often meets temptation, many foodies struggle to balance their love of food and drink with their desire for a healthy lifestyle, and I’m one of them,” says Michelle. She describes the book as an easy-to-read survival guide for industry pros, food- and wine-obsessed foodies, or home cooks who adore food and drink but are looking for a little help with moderating.
Michelle wrote Moderating a Love Affair with Food with the intention of helping fellow foodies as well as herself. She started writing it post-pandemic in 2022 when her doctor told her to watch her health. Chapters cover everything from being aware of your blood-pressure ("Love Yourself Inside and Out"), wine appreciation ("Wine Tasting vs. Wine Binging"), eating mindfully ("Avoid 'BIT'! (Because It's There") Eating, Healthy meal prep (“Cooking Joyfully, Mindfully"), Eating when Travelling (“Tasting Without Regret") and more. Michelle shares tips on navigating the many tempting situations in which we find ourselves, as well as the expectations that others can put on us.
Michelle says it’s a quick, fun read, at times self-deprecating, at times serious. It’s educational and entertaining, in the spirit of the 2004 international best-selling book French Women Don’t Get Fat (teaching us to eat in small portions and less frequently) and the 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary (reminding us to count alcohol units) brought up to date for today’s sober curious, self-care generation.
“I believe that mindful eating and drinking is all about loving yourself enough to enjoy everything in balance,” says Michelle. “It’s not about deprivation or strict diets—it’s about being aware of what you’re putting into your body and how it affects you.”
Michelle is receiving early acclaim for the book. Here’s what one expert has said.
"Eating and drinking for a living for the last 30 years, I devoured the lessons of Michelle Lawton's new book. Her strategies and tips for continuing to have food adventures while living more mindfully are valuable for anyone.
Dana Cowin: Founder. Speaking Broadly and former Editor in Chief Food & Wine Magazine.
Learn more about the author at https://linktr.ee/joyfulplate or contact her at linkedin.com/in/lawtonmichelle or michelle@joyfulplate.com.
At 75 pages, Moderating a Love Affair with Food will soon be available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction/food category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6111-3 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $19.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Cooking/Health & Healing
About the Author: Michelle Lawton is a food and wine lover and founder of joyfulplate™, a food and beverage research and branding consultancy. She is a happy home cook to her Irishman in New York City, where she enjoys brainstorming on bike rides in Central Park and the kitchen, her happy places. Michelle holds an Advanced Wine Certificate from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and shares her wine, food, and travel experiences on Instagram @joyfulplate and joyfulplate.com/inspiration. Michelle is passionate about community, volunteering with the West Side Campaign Against Hunger in New York City for 15 years and with Les Dames d’Escoffier NY, a nonprofit supporting aspiring professional women in food and beverage hospitality.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
