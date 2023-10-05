Uncovering the Magic of PTFE: Market Size and Growth Analysis
The PTFE market is soaring, driven by its versatile applications. Our analysis delves into size, share, and growth trends for informed decision-making.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2023 ) The report "Polytetrafluoroethylene Market by Form, Application (Sheets, Coatings, Pipes, Films), End-use Industry (Chemical & Industrial Processing, Automotive & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% from USD 2.9 billion in 2023.
The PTFE market is mainly driven by the demand for PTFE in various end-use industries, including chemical & industrial processing, automotive & aerospace, electrical & electronics, building & construction, and consumer goods. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market”
282 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
223 - Pages
“Fine powder segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.”
Fine powder is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global PTFE market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Fine powder is widely used in various applications such as wire & cable insulation, tapes, hoses, tubing’s, liners, diaphragms, and textiles in different industries.
“Sheets is projected to be the fastest growing application type in the PTFE market, in terms of value.”
PTFE sheets are commonly used in industries such as pharmaceutical, aerospace, and chemical processing. Moreover, it is frequently used in applications involving food contact. In the food industry, PTFE sheets are used as baking sheets, conveyor belts, non-stick grilling mats for grilling fish, vegetables, and other delicate foods.
“Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for PTFE during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”
The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the PTFE market. Growth in the European market is hindered due to the environmental regulations imposed on the usage of harmful substances, as PTFE contains TFE.
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Key Players
New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PTFE market include The Chemours Company (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), 3M (US), The AGC Group (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), HaloPolymer, OJSC (Moscow), Dongyue Group Limited (China), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India), and Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China).
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
The Chemours Company was formed as a spin-off of the performance chemicals business from DuPont. The company is a leading global provider of high-end polymers and advanced materials. It holds a leadership position in fluorine chemistry and materials science, a broad scope and scale of operations, a strong applications development competency, and deep customer knowledge. The Chemours Company has segmented its operations into four business segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The company provides PTFE under its advanced performance materials business segment. It provides its products to various industries such as automotive, energy, connectivity & advanced electronics, oil & gas, architectural coatings, application development, and medical.
The Chemours Company is present in 58 locations worldwide and has 28 offices globally with nine R&D facilities serving 3,200 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company serves 120 countries and has 24 production facilities worldwide.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD.
Daikin Industries Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of air conditioning equipment and fluorochemical products. The company has segmented its operations into three business segments: Air conditioning business, chemical business, and filter business. Its portfolio of fluorochemical products includes refrigerant gases, resins, elastomers, and chemicals. The company offers PTFE under its chemical business segment. It offers more than 1,000 products of PTFE and fillers to more than 150 companies in 26 countries. Daikin Industries serves various industries, such as automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, energy solutions, home & living, building & construction, oil & gas, aerospace, and life sciences, through its fluoropolymer products.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
